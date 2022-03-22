Fresh calls for urgent increase in mileage expenses for domiciliary health workers

There have been renewed calls for mileage rates for home helps to be increased in light of rising fuel costs, after it emerged the last time they were changed was eight years ago.

The NHS staff council reviews the mileage rate for domiciliary health workers staff twice each year, in July and November. However the rates were last changed in 2014.

Workers in the statutory sector who use their vehicles to perform their job, such as providing care in a patient’s home, receive mileage expenses that are set centrally according to terms and conditions under the Agenda for Change — the current NHS grading and pay system.

This is based on “prevailing fuel costs”, according to the Department for Health (DoH), and the current rate is 56p per mile for annual mileage up to 3,500 miles and 20p per mile for annual mileage over 3,500 miles.

Trade unions and others have asked the staff council to re-visit these rates in light of rising fuel costs. The DoH said on Tuesday that a review of the allowances was on the agenda of a meeting of the staff council on March 16.

“Discussions are still ongoing in regards to any changes to the reimbursement of mileage costs at NHS staff council. Further engagement is planned in partnership with trade unions at a national level,” the DoH said.

There is no standard regional or set rate for mileage allowances paid to domiciliary care workers in the independent sector.

The news comes after the RAC said Monday had marked the first day this month where average fuel prices didn’t reach new record heights.

Alliance Party health spokesperson Paula Bradshaw said: “All health workers who require a vehicle to travel — including domiciliary care workers and district nurses — need an urgent rise in mileage rates or their financial situation will simply become unviable. This step should in fact have been taken when it was already evident fuel costs would rise so substantially.”

DUP MLA Pam Cameron, deputy chair of Stormont’s Health Committee, added: “Travel is not an optional extra within their job but a necessary part of helping some of the most vulnerable in our society.

“Even without the recent increase in fuel prices there was justification for the mileage rate to be reviewed and it needs to fully cover both fuel and the wear and tear on vehicles used. It is unthinkable that staff should be left out of pocket for doing their job.”

Meanwhile, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to cut VAT and excise duty on diesel and petrol to help those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis. In a letter, Sir Jeffrey also urged the Chancellor to pause plans to remove the red diesel rebate, cancel the planned 1.25% increase in national insurance contributions and to offer targeted extra support to working families and those in greatest need with heating costs.

“It is vital that you not only recognise the scale of the problem we face, but take resolute action to offer hope to millions of people across the UK,” he said in the letter.