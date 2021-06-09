Fresh row as costs of Casement Park ‘non-development’ rise to nearly £11m

DUP MLA says no more funding should go to long-delayed GAA stadium project

Almost £11m has been spent on the redevelopment of Casement Park despite ground not yet being broken on the project.

One DUP MLA says he will not be supporting any more money going to the GAA scheme, which has been in limbo for years. Its estimated cost has soared from an initial £77m to £112m, with the final bill is expected to be even higher.

Stormont is funding most of the new stadium. The GAA originally committed to contributing £15m. However, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey has said it will have to increase that contribution to reflect the higher construction costs.

The redevelopment has encountered several obstacles over the years, with initial planning approval for a 38,000-capacity stadium quashed by the High Court in 2014 following a challenge by local residents. The revised redevelopment envisages a 34,000-plus venue.

In response to an Assembly question from David Hilditch of the DUP, Ms Hargey said £10,859,763 had been spent to date on project-related roles and governance, legal costs, surveys, statutory fees, and business case development.

Deirdre Hargey

In February it was put to the minister that a "stand-off" had developed between the GAA and Stormont over funding, however she stressed there is no dispute.

"I don’t see a stand-off in terms of at the moment. There has been good discussions and engagements with the GAA in terms of the development," she said.

Mr Hilditch said in 2011 there was an allocation of £110m from the Executive to deliver three projects as part of the Regional Stadia Programme, with the GAA being awarded £62.5m, and "with almost £11m spent, there has been no construction work visible on the ground".

He added: "The National Stadium at Windsor Park was completed and opened to the public in October 2016 and received £32m from public funding. The Ulster Rugby Kingspan Stadium was completed and opened to the public in May 2014 and received £16.5m from the public purse.

"I would not be supporting any additional allocation to the Casement project. Their failure to deliver within the same timescale as the other sports is entirely one of their own making. Of the almost £11m spent, I would like to see a full breakdown of to whom it has been paid, as the site remains practically untouched for the last decade.

"I want to see additional funding being made available for grassroots sports infrastructure, which is at the heart of communities, rather than more spending on vanity projects which don’t have the support of the communities in which they are built."

The Department for Communities said: "This money is part of the ring-fenced £62m previously allocated towards the Casement project. Only when all matters associated with the planning process are concluded can an estimate of a possible construction start date and projected construction cost be finalised.

"DfC officials are working with their counterparts in the Department of Finance and the Ulster Council GAA project team as they finalise updates to their Casement Park draft full business case, which will remain in draft until all matters associated with the planning process are concluded.”