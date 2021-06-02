Fresh search for missing Lisa Dorrian finds no evidence

Lisa Dorrian had been attending a party at a nearby caravan park when she disappeared on February 27, 2005.

A fresh search for missing Bangor woman Lisa Dorrian has found no evidence related to her disappearance.

Specialist divers were involved in the extensive search of the Clay Pits in Ballyhalbert over recent weeks.

The area of small lakes is close to the caravan park where Ms Dorrian, 25, was last seen alive more than 16 years ago.

She had been attending a party at the caravan park when she disappeared on February 27, 2005. Police believe she was murdered.

Announcing the end to the latest search for her remains, Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, of the PSNI’s Serious Crime Branch, said: “Despite several weeks of meticulous search activity by specialist divers and colleagues from the search and rescue team, Lisa’s body has not been found.

Lisa Dorrian has been missing since 2005 (PSNI/PA)

“Lisa’s family have been informed and whilst they recognise and appreciate the work we have conducted, they are nevertheless devastated once more.

“For sixteen years, whoever disposed of Lisa’s body has denied her family a fundamental right, to bury Lisa with dignity and respect.

“I have reached out to anyone who was involved in disposing of Lisa’s body to tell me where she is, so that I can finally give her family peace.

“Knowing where Lisa is will have been a heavy burden for individuals to carry for the past 16 years – not knowing where Lisa is has tortured her family and caused untold distress.

“All of that burden and pain can be resolved quickly, but I need those who have that crucial information to get it to me.

A diver team at the bank of the Clay Pits, Ballyhalbert (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Once again, the public response in Ballyhalbert and further afield has been astounding.

“Each time we conduct searches, we disrupt the life of that community, but the expressions of support and the willingness to provide information have once again come to the fore.

“We will keep working with the community in our quest to find Lisa and bring justice for her family.

“Whilst this phase of search activity has not taken us forward, I have restated our commitment to finding Lisa, to her family.

“We are steadfast in our collective determination and we have already begun the process of developing our next steps.

“I would like to place on record my thanks to the National Trust and local businesses for their unwavering support in the past few weeks.”

He urged anyone with direct knowledge of Ms Dorrian’s whereabouts to find a way to get that information to the PSNI.

“Anyone with information should call detectives on 101,” he said.

“Or, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details, they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”