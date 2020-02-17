Fresh warning over keyless cars as DUP man latest victim of theft

Police have issued another warning after a luxury car belonging to an politician was stolen in Co Armagh over the weekend by thieves who bypassed the security on an electronic key.

The black Audi Q7 - registration MXZ 3184 - owned by veteran DUP councillor Stephen Moutray, was stolen from outside his home in the Wood Lane area of Lurgan on Friday night.

It's the latest in a spate of thefts of high value cars across counties Armagh and Down in recent months. Thieves have taken around 20 vehicles, including BMWs, Range Rovers and cars from brands including Lexus, Land Rover and Nissan.

Mr Moutray (60) could not be reached for comment yesterday but he earlier confirmed the theft on social media.

The former Upper Bann MLA posted: "As a public representative I on occasions have to deal with folk who have suffered the trauma of break-ins and theft of money or property.

"On Friday night it was my turn and my car, which was locked, was stolen from my residence. It seems the thieves had new high tech methods and don't even need a key."

Police are appealing for information and have urged car owners to take the same precautions as they do with home security.

Detective Inspector Daniel Kelly said: "We received a report on Saturday at approximately 7.45am that sometime between 11pm on Friday night and 7am yesterday (Saturday), a black Audi parked outside a property had been stolen. The vehicle was locked. Entry was not gained or forced to the vehicle owner's house where the keys of the car were kept.

"Enquiries are under way and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between these times and noticed any suspicious behaviour, or who knows the whereabouts of the car, to call us.

"I am also urging anyone who is offered a car similar to the Audi reported stolen for sale in suspicious circumstances to get in touch with us by calling 101, quoting reference number 468 of 15/02/20."

Detective Inspector Kelly is also urging vehicle owners to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars.

He added: "With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob. Motor vehicles are extremely expensive, and owners should take the same precautions as they do with home security.

"Where possible, keep your car in a garage or lock your driveway gates. Establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe, including using your garage if available to secure your vehicle.

"Use physical car locks such as steering column locks and chains, as well as keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls."

Motorists can use a pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from a key fob, commonly referred to as a 'Faraday Pouch'.

Placing fobs in a tin or microwave can also help block the wireless signal.

Police said a vehicle tracker device can also help combat car thefts.