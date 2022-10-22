Friends and Ballymena councillor pay tribute to 17-year-old who died in Co Antrim crash

Two others taken to hospital after accident in Cullybackey

A TUV Councillor has paid tribute to a teenager who died after an accident in Co Antrim.

Alderman Stewart McDonald named the 17-year-old as Lewis McKee whose Facebook profile says he attended Slemish integrated college in Ballymena.

A friend of the deceased also shared a post on Facebook saying “farewell bro, fly high”.

Another shared a photo and said: “Cherishing these memories always. You were always there for me…constantly joking around with me, I’ll miss you forever.

"Thank you for being the greatest friend a girl could ask for, RIP.”

The 17-year-old male passed away following the road traffic collision in Cullybackey late on Friday evening.

Two others were injured and taken to hospital. A 17-year-old male was arrested but has since been released on police bail.

Detective Sergeant Harrison said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm.

“A 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

"Two other young people, a teenage boy and girl, who were also in the vehicle at the time, were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

"A 17 year old boy, arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

"The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.”

TUV Alderman Stewart McDonald said he was “saddened” to learn of the death of 17-year-old Lewis McKee who he knew.

"My prayers are with his family and indeed the other two teenagers who were injured in the accident and are still being treated in hospital,” the Mid & East Antrim Borough councillor said.

“I wish the PSNI well in their investigations into the circumstances of what took place and would urge anyone who can assist the authorities to come forward.”

Police enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2165 of 21/10/22.