Friends of Cookstown woman ‘numb’ as police arrest murder suspect

Press Eye - Northern Ireland - 19th June 2022 Police in Co Tyrone have launched a murder inquiry after the body of a woman was discovered. Detectives launched their probe after the remains were found at a house in Ratheen Avenue in Cookstown, Co Tryone, earlier today, Sunday June 19. Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey said: "Police were called to the property shortly before 11am where the body of the 77-year-old woman was discovered inside." "A 45-year-old male located at the property has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Friends of an elderly woman found dead in her home on Sunday morning have been left “numb” after police launched a murder investigation.

The 77-year-old, named locally as Una Noone, was found dead at her Cookstown home in the Ratheen estate by police officers, called to the scene just before 11am.

A 45-year-old man arrested at the Ratheen Avenue house was last night being questioned on suspicion of murder by police.

A taxi driver who ferried Mrs Noone to hospital appointments and shops said he was “numb” after hearing of her death.

“I would have taxied her to the local shops, to the post office. I heard about it soon after 11, then around lunchtime about someone being arrested. I was just numb when I heard, just stunned,” said the man, who did not want to be named. “She was just a really lovely woman.”

Local representatives echoed those feelings, describing how people had responded with shock to the suspected murder of the well known pensioner.

Mrs Noone returned to her Cookstown roots about 10 years ago after living for a long time in England, where both her son and daughter are based. She had lived alone.

Her son, Barry, had returned home around two months ago on extended leave from work in London to care for her following a hip replacement operation, local people said.

Residents of the Ratheen estate in the south of the town were alerted to the incident by the arrival of police and emergency vehicles at around 11am.

SDLP councillor Kerri Martin, whose family home on the estate is close to where Mrs Noone lived, said: “It is just awful. This is such a quiet area. You would never think that would happen in Cookstown. It is just the worst possible news for Mrs Noone’s family and friends.

“I am just shocked. But I know this town and they will rally around the family.”

Detective Inspector Claire McGarvey has appealed for anyone with information to contact Cookstown police station on 101 quoting reference 630 19/06/22.

Sinn Fein Councillor John McNamee, who knew Mrs Noone, said: “It is just total shock, people cannot take it in. I was devastated personally because I knew the individual and the wider family.”

He added, “This doesn’t happen in this estate, it has never happened before and I know people will take a long time to recover from this.”