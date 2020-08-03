Friends of Newry murder victim Patrycja Wyrebek raise cash to fly parents from Poland

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 20-year-old woman in her home in Co Down on Sunday.

A 23-year-old man, who was tasered and arrested by officers after Patrycja Wyrebek's body was found in her Drumalane Park home in Newry, remains in custody.

Friends of Ms Wyrebek have since raised more than £2,000 to help her family fly from Poland to Northern Ireland. A vigil was held in the Drumalane estate on Monday night.

Flowers and messages left outside Patrycja Wyrebek's home in Drumalane Park

Grainy images showed officers detaining the 23-year-old Polish male in the Drumalane estate.

It had been reported that the male was seen running through a number of gardens prior to his arrest.

A large part of the housing estate was sealed off on Sunday as police searched the area.

Residents were asked to stay in their homes and lock their doors and windows until the police located the individual they were searching for.

Meanwhile, the £2,000 target on Ms Wyrebek's Go Fund Me page was surpassed in just 12 hours as the fundraiser was shared widely online with more than 160 people donating.

Writing on the page, one of the organisers said: "Patrycja was a dear friend of ours. We opened this page to try and help her family by raising money for them to fly over to Northern Ireland and pay their last respects to her.

"With them being from Poland, a lot of them are in no position to pay the price of a plane ticket. Any amount of money would go a long way and would be greatly appreciated."

Thanking those who donated after beating the £2,000 target, another organiser wrote: "Unbelievably we have reached the target of £2,000 in such a short time. I don't know what to say, we want to thank everyone who has trusted us with this money.

"We will keep the fund open for as long as needed. Every penny from this fund will now not only go towards paying for the cost of flights, but also all other expenses that will fall on the family during this time. Thank you so much, all of you."

Commenting on the fundraiser, Sinn Fein councillor Roisin Mulgrew said that it was in tragic times such as these, the close-knit community of Newry comes to the fore.

SDLP councillor Gary Stokes said he had not been surprised to see both the Polish and Newry community come together, while independent councillor Gavin Malone said that the response to the fundraiser was "overwhelming".

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said his thoughts were with the family and friends of Ms Wyrebek.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the Drumalane Park area of Newry between 8.30pm on Saturday, August 1, and 8.30am on Sunday, August 2, and who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 692 03/08/20," he added.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.