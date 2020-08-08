Friends of young Polish woman found dead in Newry walk in her memory

Friends of Patrycja Wyrebek walk in her memory at Belfast Castle

Friends of a woman found dead in her home took part in a walk in her memory yesterday.

The body of 20-year-old Patrycja Wyrebek was found in the property in Newry last Sunday.

Her friends gathered at Belfast Castle to walk in her memory.

Those who took part were encouraged to wear red and white in the colours of the Polish flag and share photographs.

A fundraising page set up to help the woman's family fly from Poland to Northern Ireland has raised more than £3,000.

The £2,000 target on Ms Wyrebek's Go Fund Me page was surpassed in just 12 hours as the fundraiser was shared widely online, with more than 160 people donating.

Patrycja Wyrebek

Writing on the page, one of the organisers said: "Patrycja was a dear friend of ours.

"We opened this page to try and help her family by raising money for them to fly over to Northern Ireland and pay their last respects to her.

"With them being from Poland, a lot of them are in no position to pay the price of a plane ticket. Any amount of money would go a long way and would be greatly appreciated."

A 23-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday charged with her murder.

The case will be heard again on September 2.