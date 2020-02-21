Friends tell of heartbreak after Co Antrim crash kills two young lives

The victims of a horror car smash in Co Antrim have been named, as friends told of their heartbreak at the loss of two "beautiful" people.

Andy Burke and Naomi Lynn, both aged in their 20s, were killed in the accident at Glarryford on Wednesday night.

Mr Burke, a former Parkhall College student, is understood to have been a passenger in Ms Lynn's Citroen car which was in collision with a Honda on Duneany Road just outside the hamlet, near Ballymena.

Funerals for the friends will take place on Sunday and Monday.

Mr Burke, a motorcycling fan, was employed at Belfast International Airport.

He lived in Antrim, while Ms Lynn - a former student at Queen's University, Belfast - came from the village of Portglenone.

The female driver of the Honda car, who was injured in the collision, was rushed to Antrim Area Hospital for treatment. Among those paying tribute last night were a young couple who had known Andy, and who left a sympathy card at the small terraced house on an Antrim housing estate where he lived.

On social media, dozens of heartfelt messages of condolence were posted for the grieving families and friends of the two pals.

Offering his sympathy and thoughts to the families, local Antrim UUP councillor James Montgomery said: "This is just terrible news. It's a shocking incident for everybody.

"You can't help thinking about the poor grieving family when something awful like this happens."

One relative of Mr Burke, posted on Facebook: "No one could ever have prepared us for this, our family will never be the same."

Antrim councillor Leah Smyth, who knew Mr Burke, wrote: "Cannot believe this. Such a lovely guy. Thinking of you."

Friends of Ms Lynn also took to social media to pay their respects.

One wrote: "Such a great girl, one in a million, heart of gold. I'll never forget her. Thinking of all the family."

Another friend said: "I am totally heartbroken for you all. Naomi was a beautiful girl inside and out. So, so sad.

"My heart aches for you all thinking of you all at this time."

The charity air ambulance attended the scene.

In funeral notices published on Thursday night, both the Burke and Lynn families suggested that in lieu of funeral flowers, mourners should consider making a donations to the Air Ambulance NI service.

A funeral notice for Ms Lynn said that a service would be held in 1st Portglenone Presbyterian Church on Sunday. She will be buried at Cullybackey new cemetery.

It described her as the "much loved daughter of Bryan and Barbara and beloved sister of Jenna".

A service of thanksgiving for Mr Burke's life will take place on Monday at Bairds' Funeral Home in Antrim - with his burial taking place at Belmont cemetery.

He was described as the "dearly beloved son of John and Elaine, loving brother of Christopher and wife Jenna, and Jack and grandson of Betty".

PSNI Inspector Marty Mullan is leading the investigation into the causes of the collision.

He said the PSNI is appealing to anyone who may have been on the Duneany Road on Wednesday afternoon prior to or around the time of the fatal collision.

He also asked those who recorded any dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could help the investigation to come forward.

The investigation team can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number CCS 853 190220.