From £1 to £100k... the amazing price range of advent calendars

How much would you be prepared to pay for the privilege of opening 24 mystery boxes in the run-up to Christmas?

Counting down the days until December 25 via advent calendars is a tradition that many of us observe.

But while those filled with chocolate, often costing as little as £1, used to be the norm, the daily offering now includes alcohol, beauty products, perfume, toys and much more.

One Belfast jeweller has gone even further by adding a dazzling piece of diamond jewellery for every day of the Christmas countdown - for £100,000.

Although a spokeswoman said that none have been sold yet, Beaverbrooks on Donegall Place is offering a calendar that features a luxurious diamond gift behind each of its 25 doors for every day of advent.

The good news, however, is that whether you have a fortune to spend or a finite amount of money, there should be something to suit everyone's budget.

If you find yourself fighting with your other half about who gets the chocolate, Hotel Chocolat's Chocolate Advent Calendar for Two could be just the solution.

Its £25 indulgent offering has two delicious truffles behind every door, which should put paid to any arguments, otherwise, you can just say nothing and eat them all yourself...

What is Christmas without some Cadbury's chocolate?

Cadbury Dairy Milk Advent Calendar is a delicious and affordable way of treating the little ones or big kids in the run-up to the big day.

Although its normal retail price is £2.19, they can often be picked up in various supermarkets for just £1, as this writer did.

Consumers with a bigger budget may fancy Ferrero's Kinder Mini Mix Advent Calendar, which will set you back £18.79 in Debenhams.

And what is not to like for Kinder chocolate aficionados?

In addition to the usual array of edible options, a few pricey alternatives for kids are adorning the supermarket shelves this year.

They include the £18 Frozen 2 option containing rings, hair clips and necklaces, among other goodies that are sure to appeal to your little people.

If you are going down that road there is also Playmobil's 9264 Advent Calendar Santa's Workshop, costing £19.99, to consider. It offers a reindeer, a sleigh, elves, toys and of course old Saint Nick himself.

The box says it is suitable for ages four to 10, but building Santa's workshop with this advent calendar is sure to bring festive fun to all the family.

If it is face masks, bath bombs and shower gel you are after, why not go for The Body Shop's 'Dream Big This Christmas' Deluxe Advent Calendar? It is a snip at £65 for a selection of beauty treats.

For those who prefer cheese to chocolate, popular brand Ilchesters is back with a product featuring 24 cheeses from eight different cheese varieties, as well as cheesy jokes. Ilchester Limited Edition Cheese Advent Calendar will cost you £10 at Sainsbury's.

And what about the Paperchase Stationery Advent Calendar for £35? With pens, pencils, diaries, notepads, a voucher and other essentials hidden in this festive-looking calendar, stationery obsessives will have lots to write home about.

Boozy advent calendars seem to have taken over recently and this year is no exception as they are filled with everything from Prosecco to beer, and even 24 white wines.

Drinks by the Dram's £49.95 gin advent calendar, which is filled with 24 luxury gins, is currently for sale at half the £100 price tag it sold for last year.

For £125, you can pick up the Prosecco advent calendar at Amazon. With a bottle of fizz behind every window, you can treat yourself to a daily tipple in December from Prosecco to champagne, including Laurent Perrier and Bottega.

If you are not a fan of wine, spirits or anything fizzy and just want a pint you can now even get a craft beer advent calendar for £94.95 from Not On The High Street.