From polls to pints: Ex-Green MLA Rachel Woods returns to working behind bar

Former MLA Rachel Woods is working at the Dirty Duck in Holywood

A Green Party MLA who lost her seat in the Assembly election is back pulling pints in her local pub and chatting to punters about politics.

Rachel Woods said that besides introducing legislation, there was not a huge difference between her old job at Stormont and her new one.

“You have to be good at talking to people. They tell you their problems, and you listen and try your best to help them,” she added.

Ms Woods was co-opted into Stormont three years ago to replace former Green Party leader Steven Agnew in North Down. She lost her seat last month to Alliance’s Connie Egan.

She described the election result on May 6 as devastating: “Politics is brutal. You don’t have a safe, secure job.

“Losing my seat was really horrible. I saw on the day at the count that the numbers weren’t stacking up for me.

“But losing out goes with the territory. No politician should take their seat for granted.

“When you get over the initial shock, you realise that it’s not the end of the world, that it’s okay and that these things happen.”

Ms Woods, who is from Holywood, worked in the Dirty Duck Alehouse in the town for seven years before she became an MLA.

“It’s good to be back behind the bar. It’s like riding a bike — you never forget how to do the job — and the crack is ninety,” she said.

“I never found it a huge transition switching from hospitality to politics, so the move back isn’t a big one for me either.

“You’re front of house in both jobs. You get to know people and their problems.

“Bar staff, like politicians, see and hear everything.”

Ms Woods said customers were furious about the stalemate at Stormont: “People are talking to me in the bar about the same issues they were when I was out on the campaign trail. It’s the cost of living, homelessness and poverty they’re concerned about, not the protocol.

“A lot of tourists visit the Dirty Duck over the summer months, but for most of the time, it’s regulars, and they’re struggling to pay their gas and electricity bills.

“Staff and customers alike are trying to feed families and heat homes on the minimum wage. It’s very tough.

“No matter how people voted, they’re fed up and frustrated that MLAs aren’t doing the job they were elected to do.”

Ms Woods said she was constantly asked questions about Stormont in the pub: “At every second table, people want to chat about politics.

“Some ask for help with housing or other issues. I tell them I can’t officially assist, but I try to point them in the right direction of those who can.

“Other customers say, ‘I know your face from somewhere’. They’ve seen me in Stormont or my poster on lamp-posts, and we get chatting.”

A private member’s bill from Ms Woods introduced 10 days of ‘safe leave’ from work for domestic abuse victims, making Northern Ireland the first part of the UK to provide this level of support.

The ex-MLA said she loved her time at Stormont, and didn’t rule out returning: “I feel the Greens did a lot in just a few years there. I’m taking time to consider what I do next, but I’d certainly never say never to going back into electoral politics.”

Green leader Clare Bailey also lost her South Belfast seat, leaving the party unrepresented in Stormont. Asked why she thought it wasn’t a successful election for the Greens, Ms Woods said: “As a smaller party, we were always up against it. We suffered with the rise of Alliance in this election, but we’ll be back. You’ve by no means heard the last of us.”