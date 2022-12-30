From the protocol to restoring power-sharing – Stormont parties’ New Year messages

Stormont's unionist parties have used their New Year messages to call for action on the Northern Ireland Protocol, while the others have urged for the return of the power-sharing institutions.

It comes at the end of the turbulent 12 months in Northern Ireland politics, with an election and Stormont crisis as the DUP have been continuing their boycott of the Assembly and Executive in protest over the protocol.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said 2023 can be a “seismic year” for the country.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, leader of the DUP (Liam McBurney/PA)

“We can replace the NI Protocol with arrangements that unionists can support and thus restore genuine powersharing, or the concerns of unionism will not be addressed and this place we all call home will become trapped in a Protocol holding pattern which is the worst of all worlds,” he said.

"‘Agreeing’ a ‘solution’ that unionism is unable to support will not move Northern Ireland forward. Whether in 1973 or 2023, the lesson remains. Northern Ireland only moves forward together. Genuine power-sharing based on consensus is the only way forward.

"The idea that one section of our people will dominate the other and ignore the concerns of unionists will never produce durable or balanced outcomes.”

On the upcoming council elections, Sir Jeffrey said: “The lesson of the NI Assembly election was that division handed seats to our opponents. That mistake must not be repeated in the council elections. Sinn Fein dominated councils have repeatedly banished any vestige of British identity.”

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said she wants to co-operate across party lines and “deliver in government to get things done”.

"Our shared mission is to deliver on health, housing, education and jobs. We cannot solve all the challenges, but where we have the powers and money we need to put it into people's pockets to help deal with the current rising cost of living bearing down hard on households and businesses,” she said.

“The public want the obstacles removed to getting local ministers and MLAs back to the job we were elected to do.

“London and Brussels need to engage seriously on making the Protocol function better allowing business to trade and take full advantage of our unique access to both the EU single and British markets."

UUP leader Doug Beattie. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie used his party’s New Year message to pay tribute to the late David Trimble and to stress that the protocol — which put a post-Brexit trade border down the Irish Sea to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland — “must be dealt with”.

“As a party we have put forward many solutions, some of which are now the main negotiating points between the United Kingdom and the European Union," he said.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol is a problem which will be solved by negotiation or legislation. However, the cost-of-living crisis, the crisis in our National Health Service and within our service sectors will only be dealt with through a functioning devolved government.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the "best New Year's gift" for NI would be the restoration and reforming of Stormont.

“Democracy has been repeatedly subverted by single parties over the years, so when the institutions return, we must ensure that is unable to happen again," she said.

"Alliance has outlined a number of reforms which could be made to not only secure their return in the short-term, but ensure they are not held hostage every time the DUP or Sinn Féin decide to not participate.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said struggling families here deserve better from their politicians.

“In the 25th anniversary year of the Good Friday Agreement, we need political leaders to display more of the generosity, selflessness and common endeavour that has characterised our greatest achievements," he said.

"That can only happen if we leave the politics of division and deadlock in our past. Improving relations between the British Government and European Commission, for example, provide a platform for us all to find consensus rather than revelling in further dispute."