Frostbit boy Ruairi McSorley hits the headlines in dangerous circumstances

‘Frostbit Boy’ Ruairi McSorley is back in the headlines for the first time in eight years after he was rescued after being lost at sea for nearly 12 hours in Co Kerry.

The 24-year-old from Park in Co Londonderry for the second time escaped being frostbitten after he was rescued 4km from shore off Castlegregory beach by RNLI crew members. When a picture of Mr McSorley sitting at the shore emerged, he was instantly recognisable to those who remember him from the 2015 TV interview filmed while he was walking to school in the snow.

His broad accent, turn of speech and the remark “you wouldn’t be long getting frostbit” meant the clip of his interview garnered millions of views and launched his budding career as a comedian and impersonator. Mr McSorley later revealed he himself had approached the UTV camera crew and asked them whether he could appear on television on his way to Lumen Christi College in Derry, where he was a pupil at the time.

Mr McSorley was quickly one of Northern Ireland’s most recognisable faces and a year after the encounter. went on to record a charity single in aid of Brainwaves NI.

in 2018 he posted on a fan page with 35,000 followers to let them know he was planning a chat show to be released in the coming weeks. He has also worked on an entertainment podcast with TV presenter Ande Grey in the past.

Until recently, Mr McSorley worked as an entertainer on cruise ships and when the pandemic hit, said he chose to head to Kerry instead of home to Derry where his mother Carmel lives.

He spent five months last year living in the Seaside caravan park and had returned to pick up some belongings before leaving Ireland again soon. “At the time of the Covid last year, there was nowhere to rent out at all anywhere, so I found this place and I lived there for a few months,” he said earlier this week.

Mr McSorley said he felt “100 percent” after a 12-hour period which saw him swim out towards Fenit lighthouse before he was found surrounded by a pod of dolphins shortly after 8pm.

After he was discharged from University Hospital Kerry in Tralee he praised RNLI volunteers - but the rescue has been met with mixed reaction online.

The young man entered the water after a spur of the moment decision without speaking to anyone, after which his clothes were later found discarded.

When rescued, he was dangerously hypothermic but immediately started cracking jokes with the RNLI crew. It was followed by a Facebook post on Tuesday in which he wrote: “I wasn’t rescued, the coastguard was going the same road anyway [...] they just gave me a lift home. What a weekend that turned out to be.”

The funnyman’s jokes never fail to entertain, but it remains to seen how he survived in the water for so long and what else took place during his ordeal.