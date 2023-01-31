Frustration grows over delays to A6 road: ‘This saga has dragged on for far too long’

MLAs have said commuters in the north-west are “growing increasingly frustrated” at delays to opening the Dungiven bypass stretch of the A6 road.

The A6 is about improving roads and reducing the travel time between the north west and Belfast.

The Dungiven bypass project involves upgrading 30 kilometres of the A6 between Derry and Dungiven to dual carriageway and includes a dual carriageway bypass of Dungiven.

There have been calls for a public inquiry into ongoing delays to the project's completion.

The DUP’s East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell has called on the Department for Infrastructure to give a public commitment on the overdue opening of the A6.

He has written to the Permanent Secretary following numerous delays in the progress of the upgrade scheme.

Mr Campbell said: “When lockdown restrictions were introduced in 2020, I asked the Department if these would have any impact on the projected opening of the A6.

"I was told then that it should still open as planned in Spring 2022. Now nearly a year on from that deadline there is still no definite timescale for this road to be fully opened.

“I have heard differing projections of anything between 8-10 weeks and up to 6 more months before traffic can return to normal.

"The temporary restrictions on the road are not just a cause of frustration to locals and commuter traffic using the road but continue to present safety issues also.

“It is important that we learn the full reasons behind these delays, but the main thing at present is to offer some certainty around its opening. The saga has dragged on far too long.

"The Department now needs to get on with completing the remaining work, get the signage erected and get this road opened.”

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said that drivers are increasingly frustrated at the delay in opening the long-awaited A6 upgrade and Dungiven bypass.

The East Derry MLA said: “Commuters in Dungiven and the north west are becoming increasingly frustrated at delays in the completion of the A6 and Dungiven bypass.

“Long delays have become the norm in and around Dungiven while a brand new road remains unopened.

"I have written to the Department for Infrastructure to seek clarity over the completion date and how delays are being addressed.

“Party colleagues and I will meet senior officials in the department over the next short while and will emphasise the need for better communication with the community and road users.

“Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure this essential link for the wider North West area will be completed as quickly as possible.”

The Department for Infrastructure previously said the Covid pandemic has had a major impact on delivery of the A6 scheme with various activities having been disrupted due to social distancing requirements, staff absences and difficulties with the supply chain.

It also blamed “current market volatility” for impacting on delivery timescales.

Now, in a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, a DfI spokesperson said: “The Department completely understands the frustration of all those impacted by the ongoing works on the A6 including the travelling public, local businesses and people living in the area.

"We know they have waited a long time for the A6 upgrade to be delivered and understandably want to know when it will open.

“The scheme is well advanced and mainline construction work is now largely complete with the exception of a proportion of road signs and street lighting connections.

"We have recently commenced the road safety audit process, which must be completed before the road can be opened. Subject to any unforeseen circumstances, the current programme indicates the road could open at the end of April.”