Fugitive caught trying to board flight to Spain at Belfast International Airport

A man wanted by police in the Republic of Ireland has been arrested trying to board a plane at Belfast International Airport.

Officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, working with An Gardaí Síochána and officers from Antrim Local Policing Team, detained the suspect on Thursday.

The 28-year-old is suspected of hijacking and possessing an offensive weapon south of the border.

He was arrested on an Irish extradition warrant whilst trying to leave the jurisdiction for Spain.

The man appeared before Belfast Extradition Court on Thursday afternoon and was remanded into custody.

Sergeant Davey, from the International Policing Unit said: “The subject in this case might have thought that by booking a flight from a different jurisdiction would help him evade or avoid detection.

"Unfortunately for him he failed to factor in the close international collaboration efforts with law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives wherever they may be hiding out.

“This arrest shows our continued determination and commitment to work with international partners to effectively tackle criminality and bring those involved to justice.”