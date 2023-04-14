Full details of road closures ahead of Belfast City Marathon announced

Road closures have been confirmed ahead of the marathon on April 30 (PressEye)

The organisers of the Belfast City Marathon have issued guidance around road closures ahead of the race at the end of the month.

The 26.2 mile marathon route runs through all 4 areas of Belfast from Stormont Estate to Ormeau Park and is due to take place on Sunday 30 April.

The team behind the race has said as a result “motorists can expect some disruption throughout the morning and early afternoon” but will make every attempt to ensure it is kept to a minimum.

Roads will start to close wholly or partially from around 6am until 4pm approximately. Once all runners have passed points on the route, reopening of the roads will be managed as quickly as possible.

Full details of the traffic disruption can be found below:

The area around Stormont and Upper Newtownards Road will be closed to through traffic between approximately 6am – 10.30am, as the runners make their way towards Beersbridge, Castlereagh and Montgomery Road areas.

A full road closure will then be in place on the Ravenhill Road (Albertbridge Road to Ormeau Embankment) from 7am – 11.30am.

Some disruption can be expected in the city centre approximately between 8.30am – 12.30pm with full road closures in place on Chichester Street, Wellington Place, May Street, Donegall Square and Howard Street areas.

Some further disruption can be expected on the Boucher Road (Tates Avenue to Stockmans Lane) with a full road closure between 8am – 1.30pm approximately, as runners make their way onto Lislea Drive and Lisburn Road, marking their marathon halfway point.

Another point where disruption can be expected is in the Andersonstown Road and Falls Road areas with lane closures and full road closures in place from approximately 9.30am – 2pm.

Full road closures will be in place at approximately 9.30am – 3pm from North Howard Street, North Howard Link, Northumberland Street and Agnes Street.

Full road closures will also be in place from approximately 9:30am – 3pm in Antrim Road areas with a Team Relay changeover point taking place on North Queen Street.

Some disruption again in the city centre as runners take on the final stretch of the marathon from Donegall Quay onto Oxford Street and Lanyon Place (full road closure 9.30am – 3pm).

Runners will make their way up Ormeau Road to the Rosetta Roundabout and complete their journey down Ravenhill Road, onto Ormeau Embankment for the finish at the Ozone Tennis Centre, Ormeau Park.

Full details of the route, roads affected and predicted time of closures, and projected participant times can be found here.