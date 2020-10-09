Full list of Northern Ireland recipients of Queen's Birthday Honours October 2020

The full list of Northern Ireland people recognised in the 2020 Queen's birthday honours list.

Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath (KCB)

David Robert Sterling, head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service. For services to Government in Northern Ireland.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

William Bingham Barnett, chief executive, W&R Barnett Ltd. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Caron Andrea Alexander, lately director, Digital Shared Services, Department of Finance. For services to Government and to the IT industry in Northern Ireland.

Hazel Ruth Bell, Chair, Choice Housing Ireland Limited. For services to Social Housing in Northern Ireland.

John Kevin Connolly. For services to Renal Transplantation in Northern Ireland.

John Morgan D’Arcy, National director, Open University. For services to Education and to the Arts.

Anne DONAGHY. For services to Local Government and the community in Co Antrim during Covid-19.

Roland Rennie Alistair Eadie. For services to the community in Co Fermanagh.

Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan. Deputy vice-chancellor (Research and Impact), Ulster University. For services to Higher Education.

Dr Derek John Maguire. For services to Dentistry and to the Covid-19 response.

Dr Conall Padraig Joseph McCaughey. Consultant Virologist, Belfast HSC Trust. For services to Laboratory Testing during Covid-19.

Adrian James Petticrew. For services to St John Ambulance (Northern Ireland) during the Covid-19 response.

Professor Paul Seawright. Ulster University. For services to Higher Education and the Arts.

Dr Mark Gerald Timoney, Lately Chief Pharmaceutical Officer, Department of Health. For services to Pharmacy.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Lorraine Abernethy. For services to Paediatric Occupational Therapy and the Covid-19 response.

Sandra May Adair. For services to Volunteer Development, Management and Training in Northern Ireland.

Darina Armstrong, chief executive, Progressive Building Society. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Anne-Marie Bagnall, Children Looked After Champion, Education Authority. For services to Education in Northern Ireland.

Kenneth Frederick Charles Bruce. For services to charity and the community in Larne, Co Antrim.

Leone Catherine Burns. For services to Health and Social care during Covid-19.

Debbie Caulfield BEM. For services to the community in Londonderry during the Covid-19 response.

Geoffrey Thomas Cherry, Principal, Pond Park Primary School Lisburn. For services to Education.

James Andrew Stewart Curran. Principal, Harberton Special School, Belfast. For services to Education and Children with Special Educational needs.

Paul Devlin, Occupational Therapy Service Lead, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to the Occupational Therapy Profession and Healthcare.

Brian Gault. For services to Thalidomide Survivors in Brazil and Children with Disabilities throughout the World.

Susan Gault, Head of Public Health Nursing, Northern Trust. For services to Healthcare particularly during Covid-19.

Michael David Andrew Hall, owner, Kestrel Foods. For services to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

Jacqueline Elizabeth Harris, Service Centre Manager, Belfast Region. For services to the Delivery of Social Security in Northern Ireland during Covid-19.

Mervyn John Hempton. For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland.

Reverend Canon David Paul Hoey. For services to the community in Eglinton, Londonderry during Covid-19.

George Irvine. For services to Education and to the community in Carrickfergus.

Susan Jill Jones, Head of Nursery, Fort Hill Integrated Primary, Lisburn. For services to PreSchool and Primary Integrated Education.

Caroline Mary Lee, Head of Clinical Education Centre for Nurses, Midwives and Allied Health Professions. For services to Healthcare during the Covid-19 response.

Thomas Nelson William Lindsay, Senior Coach, Ards Swimming Club. For services to Swimming in Northern Ireland.

Mark Jeremy Carlo Little, chairman, Police Learning Advisory Council. For services to Policing in Northern Ireland.

Peter Moffit Crawford Little. For services to the community in Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

Donal McCrisken. For services to Music, Education and Cross Community Relations in Northern Ireland

Elizabeth Joan McGrogan. For services to the community in Northern Ireland during Covid-19.

Gillian McKee, Deputy Managing Director (Northern Ireland), Business in the Community. For services to the community in Northern Ireland.

Colin Millar, lately Principal, Killard House Special School, Donaghadee. For services to Education.

John Trevor Monteith. For services to Adults with Learning Disabilities in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim.

Mary Moreland, Chair, War Widows Association. For services to War Widows.

Eamon Mullaney. Professional Manager, Pharmacy Services. For services to the Pharmaceutical Sector particularly during Covid-19.

James Bernard Neilly. For services to Sports Broadcasting and to charity in Northern Ireland.

Dr Joseph Palmer. General Practitioner, South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust. For services to Prison Healthcare in Northern Ireland.

Therese Rogan. For services to Disadvantaged Young People in Northern Ireland.

Heather Ann Russell. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland during Covid-19.

Alan Gordon Snoddy. World Cup Finals Referee and Technical Instructor FIFA and UEFA. For services to Association Football.

Reverend Dr John Isaac Thompson TD DL. For services to Her Majesty’s Forces and the community in Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

Siobhan Toland. For services to Local Government and Environmental Health during Covid-19.

Sampson Alfred Kirkpatrick Trotter BEM. For services to Police Welfare.

Caroline Susan Jane Twemlow. For services to Riding for the Disabled Association in Northern Ireland.

Alfred Chi Bong Wong, Deputy Principal Accountant, Department of Finance, Northern Ireland Executive. For services to Racial Equality and to the Government in Northern Ireland.

Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Herbert John Hastings Bailie. For services to People with Disabilities and Older People in Northern Ireland.

Stephen George Edwin Baillie. For services to Education and the Community in County Antrim during Covid-19.

Audrey Barr, Project Manager, Women in Sport and Physical Activity. For services to the community in West Belfast.

Muriel Evelyn Barr. For services to the Northern Ireland Hospice.

Paul Thomas Braham, Volunteer, Newry Lions Club. For services to charity.

Pauline Buller. For services to the community in Aghalee, County Antrim.

Georgina Margaret Calwell, manager, Adult SLT Team, South Eastern Trust. For services to Speech and Language Therapy particularly during Covid-19.

Barbara Mary Cameron, manager, Ireland International Ladies’ Outdoor Bowls Team. For services to Lawn Bowls in Northern Ireland.

Christine Carrothers, Senior Clerical Officer, McClay Library, Queens University, Belfast. For services to Higher Education.

Aileen Elizabeth Caughey, Prison Officer, Her Majesty’s Prison, Magilligan. For services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service during Covid-19.

Cllr Mark Lawrence Cooper. For services to the community in Newtownabbey during Covid-19.

Lloyd James Creaney. For services to Key Workers during Covid-19.

Ruth Helen Creaney. For services to Key Workers during Covid-19.

Norman Crooks, race secretary, Cookstown and District Motorcycle Club. For services to Motorcycle Racing in Northern Ireland.

John Joseph Curneen, for services Sport and the community in Omagh, County Tyrone.

Raymond Alexander Dowey, lately Permanent Way Worker, Northern Ireland Railways. For services to Public Transport.

Cllr Paul Samuel Dunlop. For services to the community in County Antrim during Covid-19.

Ryan Alan Robert Farquhar. For services to Motorcycle Racing.

William Arthur Fleming. For services to Music through Ballyclare Victoria Flute Band.

John Alfred Glenn. For services to the community in Londonderry.

Aileen Isabella Graham, Deputy Chair, City Growth and Regeneration Committee. For public service.

Desmond Davison Graham. For services to the community in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

Margaret Campbell Hamilton. For services to the community in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Samuel Edwin Harper, Lately Junior Convenor, Holywood Golf Club, County Down. For services to Junior Golf in Northern Ireland.

Margaret Jacinta Hegarty. Lately Vice Principal, Steelstown Primary School, Londonderry. For services to Education.

Andrew William Hirst. For voluntary services to Leukaemia Research and to Lagan Search and Rescue, Belfast.

Alwyn Edward Hodgett. For services to Community Newspaper Publishing in County Down.

Lowry Noel Hodgett. For services to Business in County Down.

William Robert Howard. For voluntary services to Hockey and Golf in Northern Ireland.

Elizabeth Anne Keys. For services to Road Safety in Northern Ireland.

Richard Andrew Knight. For services to the NHS during Covid-19.

John Leonard Lawson. For services to the community in Portaferry, Co Down.

Brian Irving Logan. For services to Drama and the Performing Arts in Northern Ireland.

Eugenia Lyle. Customer Experience Colleague, J Sainsbury’s plc. For services to Business and the community during Covid-19.

Terence Hamilton Malcolm. For services to Road Safety in Northern Ireland.

Leslie Greer Marshall. For services to the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Parents’ Association.

Alan McBride. For services to Music in Northern Ireland.

Thomas Robert McCormick QPM. For services to the Boys’ Brigade and to Young People in Northern Ireland.

John Rodney McCullough. For services to Maritime and Industrial Heritage in the Titanic Quarter, Belfast.

Marie Therese McDermott. For services to Nursing in Northern Ireland during the Covid19 response.

James McIlorum. For services to Young People in Newtownards, County Down.

Irene Edith McKee. Founder and Secretary, Friends of Armagh County Museum. For services to History and Heritage in County Armagh.

Conor McKevitt, Team Member, WorldSkills UK. For services to the WorldSkills Competition.

Herbert Brian Wesley Montgomery, Metro Systems and Performance Manager. For services to Public Transport in Northern Ireland during Covid-19.

Gloria Alexandra Moore. For services to People with Parkinson’s Disease in Northern Ireland.

Samuel George Nicholl. For services to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and to the community in Northern Ireland.

Joy Lorainne Pendleton, Nursery Assistant, Castlereagh Nursery School. For services to Early Years Education.

Jonathan Rea. For services to Music in Northern Ireland.

Gail Margaret Elizabeth Redmond. For services to the community in Dromore, County Down.

Emma Robb, Social Enterprise Manager, Resurgam Community Development Trust. For services to the community in Lisburn during Covid-19.

Melissa Mary Shearer, Personal Banker, Danske Bank. For services to the Financial Services sector and to the community in Northern Ireland during Covid-19.

Matthew Martin Shields. For services to Running in Northern Ireland.

Elizabeth Margaret Sillery. For services to the community in Belfast.

Dr Satyavir Singhal. For services to the community in Belfast.

Andrew Leonard Smith, Catering Senior Officer, H.M.P. Maghaberry. For services to H.M.P. Maghaberry in Northern Ireland.

Janet Adrienne Stewart. For services to the community in Lisburn during Covid-19.

Sarah Elizabeth Stewart. For services to the community in Markethill and Mountnorris, County Armagh.

Cllr Nicola Angela Verner, Joint Chief Executive Officer, Greater Shankill Partnership. For services to the community in Belfast during Covid-19.

Nigel John Walker, Prison Officer, Her Majesty’s Prisons, Northern Ireland. For services to the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

Alan Warke. For services to the community in Londonderry during Covid-19.

Karen Wray. Executive Assistant, Northern Ireland Judiciary. For services to the Judiciary and charity.

Samuel David Young. For services to the community in Castlederg, Co Tyrone during Covid-19.