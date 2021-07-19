Fully vaccinated holidaymakers must quarantine when returning from France to NI

Monday’s move brings Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the UK

The Department of Health has announced that anyone arriving from France into Northern Ireland must continue to quarantine for 10 days - even if they are fully vaccinated.

The move will come into force at 5pm on Monday and travellers must quarantine in their homes or other accommodation.

From Monday, fully vaccinated holidaymakers arriving from amber countries will no longer have to quarantine, although they will still need to comply with necessary testing requirements.

However, this will not apply to France following the persistent presence of cases of the Beta variant, which was first identified in South Africa.

Anyone who has been in France in the last 10 days will need to quarantine on arrival to Northern Ireland and will need a day two and day eight test, regardless of their vaccination status.

This includes any fully UK vaccinated individual who transits through France from either a green or another amber country to reach Northern Ireland.