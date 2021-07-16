Fun in the sun… NI set for a scorching weekend

Crowds flock to the beaches to enjoy weather

Hotting up: Ronan Barrett with his father Brian McCartney at Helen’s Bay on Thursday. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Northern Ireland is set to enjoy a weekend of basking in more record-breaking heat and sunshine after the mercury level here recorded the highest temperature in the UK.

Yesterday the Met Office said a high of a 25.6C was recorded at Castlederg in Co Tyrone — the top temperature across all four regions.

Sun-seekers flocked yesterday to our beaches and coastline to take a dip in the sea to cool off from the sweltering heat.

It was also the highest recorded temperature in Northern Ireland seen this year, exceeding the 25.3C recorded at the weather station at the Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim last month.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Northern Ireland could be in for a scorcher.

The forecaster said temperatures are set to reach 25C, and may even go a little higher, with inland areas on Saturday and Sunday tipped to enjoy the best of the sunshine.

But it may also feel muggy at night.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “With the high pressure extending for much of the next few days, it is possible that we will see further increases in heat along with the rest of the UK.

“However, as Northern Ireland and northern Scotland are the areas of the UK closest to the edge of the high pressure there is a possibility of an incursion of cloud which would cool conditions down.”

Caitlin Donnelly Enjoying the hot Weather at Helen’s Bay on Thursday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Pacemaker Press 15/07/21 Splashing around during the hot Weather at Helen’s Bay on Thursday. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The weekend will start here rather cloudy, but dry, with spells of sunshine on Friday with temperatures hitting 25C.

Saturday could be the hottest day of the weekend, with early mist burning off early tomorrow morning to make way for sunny periods amid “hot or warm” temperatures.

"Sunday starting cloudy then brightening up with sunny spell and warmest in south,” said the Met Office.

Meanwhile, in the Republic the mercury is set to soar even higher, with the Irish midlands and counties towards the south-east of the island expecting to see temperatures climbing closer to 30C — which is similar to Ibiza this weekend.

Met Eireann is forecasting temperatures up to 27C in some spots inland.

The forecast across the UK is overall bright and sunny, with plenty of sunshine expected for most areas.

It is, however, cloudier and cooler across western and northern Scotland with a little drizzle or light rain in places.

While Northern Ireland is set to start the new week with more sunshine, and dry weather, there will be a risk of thundery showers in the south of England on Monday.