Fun to run… thousands take part in Belfast Marathon

Paul Pollock wins race then dashes off to be with his wife for birth of their second child

Patrick Armstrong from Pomeroy crossed the Belfast Marathon finish line in eight hours, eight minutes and a few seconds. The 69-year-old was the final winner out of nearly 15,000 runners yesterday.

The father-of-four was running in memory of a lost granddaughter, Grace. It was his 22nd marathon, the first in Dublin in 1981 when he posted a time of three hours and 13 minutes.

“I am doing this to remember Grace,” said Patrick as he made his way up the Ormeau Road before the turn down on Ravenhill, and the last leg to Ormeau Park and the end. Grace was stillborn.

Lee Mudd, a father-of-three and a football agent, was running his first marathon to remember his father, who died aged 47 after losing his kidney, having been born with just one. Lee ran to raise money for kidney research.

“I am absolutely in bits,” said Lee. “But it was really worth it.”

Paul Pollock, the winner of the Belfast Marathon, had not even been sure if he was even going to compete. The Annadale Strider Olympian’s wife Sophie is about to give birth to their second child.

Pollock posted a time of two hours, 16 minutes and 13 seconds — eight minutes and 44 seconds ahead of Conor Gallagher from the St Malachy’s Club, Belfast, with Dundalk man Gary O’Hanlon coming third.

North Belfast’s Gladys Ganiel. a sociologist at Queen’s University, won the women’s race ahead of St Peter’s Lurgan athlete Gillian McCrory.

Irish international athlete Ganiel (44), who set a personal best of 2:36.42 in Dublin three years ago, won in 2:43.57, just over over eight minutes ahead of McCrory.

The men’s winner, a 35-year-old doctor, said he had considered withdrawing from the race on Saturday night as his partner Sophie thought that she might be about to give birth.

“What a morning! To win a marathon is an amazing experience but to do it in my hometown, surrounded by family and friends, is something else,” Pollock said after the race.

“Feeling very proud of a solid time on a hilly course (since when was the Ormeau Road that long, and that steep?!).”

And he added: “Finally, I wish I could say it is time to put the feet up and recover, but with the (very) imminent arrival of baby number two there’s no time for a celebratory drink just yet!”

Pollock has competed in two Olympics, in Rio in 2016 and Tokyo last August. His winning time is outside the European Championship standard of 2:14.30, while the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games selection time is 2:13.00.

Pollock’s Annadale Striders club-mate Natalie Hall completed the podium positions in the women’s event.

The 40th anniversary marathon started at Stormont estate at 9am, with the 26.2 mile route taking in four areas of Belfast, before finishing at Ormeau Park.