Functioning Executive could have prevented nursing strike, suggests Swann

Former health minister says Stormont turmoil stopped him from introducing wage increases

Nurses voted in favour of strike action over pay and safety concerns because of the “shameful and ridiculous” collapse of the Executive, Robin Swann has said.

Local nurses are the lowest paid in the UK, according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), and are set to join a nationwide strike that will be held before the end of the year.

Former health minister Mr Swann said he was not shocked to learn that medics had backed industrial action.

He added: “While it is a decision I of course wish could have been avoided, few will be surprised by this result.

“Our nurses are experiencing the exact same soaring cost-of-living pressures as all those right across society.

“Notably, however, our Health and Social Care (HSC) workers are also being deprived of even their basic, independently recommended pay increases for 2022/23 as a result of the ongoing political instability.”

Mr Swann said that if an Executive had been in place during the summer, he could have started work on introducing rises.

But because of the political impasse, the lack of a budget and the absence of an agreement on public sector pay, he was unable to deliver these hikes.

Mr Swann noted that prior to the collapse of the Executive, the health service had “set an all-time high of 1,325 nurse and midwifery training places each year”.

He stressed that while the pandemic had changed much, “one thing that shouldn’t have [changed] is the basic expectation that our HSC workers should be paid no less than their counterparts in England”.

“Yet, due to the collapse of a functioning Executive earlier this year, that’s exactly what has happened,” Mr Swann said.

“It’s shameful and it’s ridiculous that, given the well-known scale of pressures weighing down on our health service, the mistakes of the past are so quickly being repeated.”

Sinn Fein MLA and health spokesperson Colm Gildernew said nurses should not have been “forced onto the streets to take strike action”.

“Without fair pay and safe working conditions, it becomes much tougher to retain skilled health and social workers. That needs to be addressed,” he added.

“I am writing to the British chancellor, telling him to get on with delivering a fair pay award for our nurses now. They shouldn’t have to wait.”

Dr Tom Black, the Northern Ireland chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), offered “solidarity and support” to nurses on behalf of doctors.

“Along with other frontline healthcare workers, nurses have borne the brunt of an understaffed and under-resourced health service,” he said.

“I would urge our politicians, in the strongest of terms, to get back to work and address these issues. Without meaningful action, our health service will fail.

“The BMA will continue to support doctors by shortly providing guidance on how they can support nursing staff and other NHS colleagues in dispute.”

RCN Northern Ireland director Rita Devlin said: “This is not a decision that has been taken lightly, but it is clear that our members feel they have no other choice but to take action on behalf of their patients.”

She noted that while local nurses had joined a strike in 2019, the upcoming action is the first UK-wide strike in the RCN’s history.

Ms Devlin added: “None of us thought we would be back in the same position so quickly, and many of members will be very dismayed that we are here again.”

Nursing staff were balloted following pay announcements earlier this year which left experienced nurses 20% worse off in real terms.

There are currently 2,493 nursing vacancies in the HSC and a similar number in the independent sector.

The Fair Pay for Nursing campaign is calling for a pay rise of 5% above inflation.

RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said members would no longer tolerate a “financial knife edge at home and a raw deal at work”.

The Department of Health said it “very much” regretted that so many staff “believe industrial action is necessary”.

“In the event of strikes proceeding, the department and HSC trusts will work with trade unions with a view to protecting critical services as much as possible,” a spokesperson added.