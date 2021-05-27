Funding boost secures short-term future of Derry Community Crisis Intervention Centre

A Londonderry suicide prevention centre which was at risk of closure has been given a further emergency cash boost by the Health Minister.

The Community Crisis Intervention Centre (CCIS) in the city, operated by the social justice charity Extern has been provided a further £66,000 in funding to ensure the service is secured until the end of 2021.

Last year, the Department of Health provided the CCIS with £32,400, through funding secured from the confidence and supply deal agreed between the Conservative Government and the DUP in 2017.

It is thought the annual budget for CCIS is around £215,000.

Last week, Danny McQuillan, the interim C.E.O. at Extern, said in a letter that the service will be discontinued next month if new funding is not secured.

Following the funding announcement on Thursday, Mr McQuillan said the “vital” money would allow the service to continue in the area for the next six months.

"We thank the Minister of Health for his continued support for the CCIS project, which has become a vital means of helping to reduce suicidal behaviour and deaths by suicide within the district,” he said in a statement.

“While this funding is very welcome, we reiterate our belief that a strategic, long-term approach to funding is required in order for mental health and acute crisis projects such as CCIS to be able to operate effectively.”

A petition to save the CCIS in Derry, set up by the SDLP MLA Mark Durkan, has received over 800 signatures.

Mr Durkan welcomed the announcement.

“This will come as a relief to staff but even more so to service users, for whom CCIS has been a lifeline in their darkest hours,” he said.

“I now appeal to him to identify a stable, sustainable funding model that enable this service to thrive and continue to save lives. No one wants to be back here in six months' time trying desperately to avoid the service's closure.

"The outlook is not good for mental health, demand is growing, waiting lists are spiralling - the closure of this service would not only have reduced the support available to people when they are most vulnerable but would also have compounded hopelessness and despair.”

Robin Swann said the latest funding would allow the service to continue and added he was hopeful a “longer-term funding solution” for the centre could be secured.

“[The funding] will also most importantly provide assurance for those most in need that the service is available,” he said.

“The service evaluation has shown positive benefits for those clients who are in crisis and this work is vital given the wide-ranging impacts of the pandemic and particularly on those most vulnerable.

“I also recently announced a new £10m Mental Health Support Fund which will provide grants to charity organisations who provide interventions to improve the population’s mental health.

“This has been funded from Covid emergency monies made available to my Department and may provide a further opportunity for Extern to consider in seeking funding for this project.”