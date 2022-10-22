Funding for new Glider routes ‘just doesn’t exist’ as expert says Executive needed to deliver project

Extension won’t happen without an Executive, warns expert

A transport expert has described the extension of Glider services as a “great idea”, but there are concerns a funding shortfall could hold it up until the Executive is restored.

A public consultation held on the matter last year showed there was significant support for new routes along the Antrim Road in north Belfast and the Saintfield Road in the south of the city.

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd confirmed these additions yesterday.

The second phase of the Glider project also proposes connecting the existing G2 service — which links the city centre to the Titanic Quarter — to Queen’s University and Belfast City Hospital.

The south Belfast route will run from the existing Glider stop at City Hall, proceeding along Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Bankmore Link and Ormeau Road, continuing to the Ravenhill Road intersection and along the Saintfield Road to Carryduff.

The route for the north of the city will travel along Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, Donegall Street, Clifton Street and Carlisle Circus, before continuing along the Antrim Road to Glengormley.

Transport expert Wesley Johnston told the Belfast Telegraph the plans to extend the routes “to all compass points” was a great idea that would help a huge cross-section of people, from commuters and day trippers to schoolchildren.

A Glider bus

He added: “In principle, this is a great idea for all of Belfast. While the south route is not surprising, the north route was debated prior to this, with some preferring the Shore Road to the Antrim Road, but I think the Antrim Road was the better idea because it is easier to put bus priority along it and more places to service it.”

Mr Johnston warned that already busy spots, such as the Ormeau Road, may be subject to disruption while the infrastructure for the new routes is put in place, much like the Falls and Newtownards Roads were during construction for the first phase of the Glider project.

But he added: “At the end of the day, it will provide faster, more efficient transport into the city.

“The Metro buses experienced delay issues because people would have to buy their tickets on the bus when they alighted.

“But the Glider offers off-bus ticketing, which should speed things up.”

He warned, however, that the “non-existent funding” for the project was a major concern.

“There just isn’t enough money to build this,” Mr Johnson explained.

“The recent costing estimated it being between £142m and £148m. £35m has been made available through the Belfast City Deal, so that leaves £110m to be found. It just simply doesn’t exist.

“It will be up to the Executive — if and when it comes back into being — to find this money [and] deliver this project, which is certainly worth investing in.”

The first phase of the Glider service was launched in 2018. Since then, public transport use on its routes has risen by 70%, according to official figures.