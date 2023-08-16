Funding for Northern Ireland’s Unesco Geopark in Mournes and Strangford receives approval from Stormont department

Newry, Mourne and Down council accepted the funding

A Stormont grant of almost £300k is set to develop “key environmental activities” in a newly designated UNESCO global geopark.

The Mourne Gullion Strangford geopark, only the second in Northern Ireland to attain the global title, encompasses three areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONB), Mourne, Ring of Gullion, and Strangford Lough and Lecale.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDDC) has this week accepted an offer from DAERA for funding of £291, 520, which the council will also part match fund by 50%.

A NMDDC officer said: “Council applied to DAERA for a programme of key environmental activities to be delivered across the Ring of Gullion, Strangford and Lecale AONBs and the Strangford Lough, Murlough and Carlingford Lough Marine Protected Areas (RGSLL).

“A funding letter has now been received from DAERA.

“RGSLL will help to deliver against environmental obligations in various strategy, policy and legislation.

“RGSLL will help to improve wellbeing for all by providing healthy landscaped for communities to enjoy and creating places where people want to live, work and visit.

“Management of the Ring of Gullion and Strangford and Lecale AONB and the Strangford Lough, Murlough and Carlingford Lough Marine Protected Areas will implement measurable key environmental outcomes.”

The enterprise, regeneration and tourism committee approval will go to full council to be ratified.