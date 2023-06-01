Funding for youth services and early years programmes will not be cut, Department of Education says

Proposed budget cuts to programmes which aid early years and youth services will not go ahead, the Department of Education (DoE) has confirmed.

Programmes including the Pathway Fund, Sure Start, Bright Start and Toybox all faced significant cuts to their services after the DoE’s budget 2023/24 was cut by £66.4million (2.5%) from last year.

The department’s permanent secretary Dr Mark Browne confirmed the services won’t now face cuts.

“Accordingly, having carefully considered all of the principles in the Secretary of State’s decision making guidance, I am not cutting funding to youth services and a range of early years programmes including the Pathway Fund, Sure Start, Bright Start and Toybox,” he said.

“In addition I am not proceeding with the full scale of proposed cuts to Extended Schools.

“Evidence shows that the scale of the proposed cuts to Early Years, Extended Schools and Youth Service programmes would create greater budgetary pressures for the next financial year and beyond across a range of areas, including special educational needs.”

However, several other services will cease, with the department adding it was “faced with this extremely challenging financial position” and has “already taken significant decisions to reduce expenditure by £172million.”

These include the cessation of the Engage, Healthy Happy Minds and School Holiday Food Grant schemes from the end of March 2023 and reductions to the Education Authority’s Aggregated Schools Budget and Block Grant.

“The department’s vision for all children is that they will be happy, learning and succeeding. Delivering on this is particularly challenging in the current budgetary context, especially in terms of addressing the needs of our most disadvantaged children and young people,” continued Dr Browne.

"We know that early intervention, especially for our most vulnerable, is critical for development, improving learning outcomes and supporting longer term societal benefits.”

He added the reductions will “cause significant detriment to the provision of services for our most vulnerable children, young people and families.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Robbie Butler said it was “good news for those extremely important and value services” and the “right decision.”

SDLP MP Claire Hanna said: “Relief for those who rely (on the programmes) and staff with news today that Sure Start, Pathway Fund, Bright Star and Extended Schools won’t now face the massive cuts anitpicated. But this is absolutely no way to treat people and run services.”

The party’s education spokesperson Daniel McCrossan added: “The decision not to proceed with these cuts by the department is welcome not only for the thousands of vulnerable children and young people across the North who depend on these services, but for the hundreds of staff who work so hard each and every day in our community and voluntary sector who faced an uncertain future had these cuts gone ahead.

"They should never have been placed in this extremely difficult position and I hope that they will now be able to continue on with their excellent work without further disruption.”

Alliance MLA Connie Egan called it a “huge relief” but said the distress caused by the proposals “has been horrendous.”