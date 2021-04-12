Funding 'must not end up in hands of paramilitaries'

Police come under attack in the Tigers Bay area of north Belfast after attempting to deal with a burning car at the weekend

Public money must be used in the right areas and on the right projects, and cannot fall into the hands of still active paramilitaries, it was warned last night as questions were raised over one funding programme.

Projects in eight communities, all of them with an historically heavy paramilitary presence, are due to receive £10m in funding from July as part of the multi-year Communities in Transition (CIT) programme.

But recent street violence, and the involvement of loyalist paramilitary gangs in drug dealing and other criminal activities, has provoked questions over where the money is going, and its effectiveness.

Around £12m has already been disbursed under phase one of the Co-Operation Ireland-managed programme, with a further £10m due to be spent over the next three years.

A key aim is to "support eight geographic areas where there has been a history of paramilitary activity and coercive control to transition into communities where paramilitary activity no longer plays a role."

But Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said it was "quite incredible" that money is being used to end the activities of paramilitary groups 23 years after the Good Friday Agreement.

"We must ensure that scarce public money is spent in the right areas on the right projects, which will genuinely help to build up communities and those that live there," he told the Sunday Life. "Great care must be taken to ensure funding is not allowed to go to the very groups and individuals who are the cause of much of this misery and deprivation."

Among the areas where projects will receive funding under the latest round are in west and east Belfast, the New Lodge and Ardoyne districts in the north of the city and the Shankill Road, the Sunday Life reported. Funding will also go to projects in housing estates in Londonderry, Bangor, Carrickfergus and Larne and Lurgan.

Mark Thompson, chief executive of Relatives for Justice, said any funding that found its way to "criminal paramilitary gangs" would "represent further insult to injury for the victims".

"It is bad enough that communities and wider society are held to ransom by these gangs, that the UK government would again reward them financially would be completely unforgivable," he said.

The Executive Office said: "A budget of £10m has been allocated for the next three years as an initial contribution to the Communities in Transition initiative, which will run until March 2024. A range of phase one projects has already been extended to June 30, 2021. It is the intention of the Executive Office that phase two of the programme will commence from July 1, 2021."