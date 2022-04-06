Funding needed to aid ambulance service recruitment as 14 people die after delays

It is “lamentable” that 14 people have died in the last year while waiting for an ambulance in Northern Ireland, while the service struggle for funding, politicians have said.

The head of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said yesterday that £40m in funding is needed over five years in order to deal with the waiting times crisis.

The BBC also reported that 14 people have died in the past year in Northern Ireland in what “serious incidents” in which an ambulance was delayed in getting to the patient.

NIAS said that, while there is no way of knowing if people would have died regardless, delays can be a factor.

Michael Bloomfield is chief executive of NIAS and said that increased funding is needed to train extra staff, adding that the workforce is currently short by 320 people.

He also explained that staff waiting outside Emergency Departments is the “single biggest contributory factor at the minute to our extended waiting times.”

"Previously when our staff were working a 12-hour shift, they would have expected to respond to six to eight calls during a shift,” he said.

"Because of those extended waiting times at departments, they are typically only doing two or three calls, in some cases only one."

Mr Bloomfield said that, where possible, patients are advised to make their own way to hospital with a family member or friend.

“That’s an individual case by case decision depending on the clinical condition of the patient, but regrettably sometimes the lesser of the two evils is to make your own way to the emergency department to get there quickly for the treatment that you need rather than wait at home,” he said.

Alliance party health spokesperson, Paula Bradshaw, said that, unfortunately for some, the option is just not there to get a family member to transport them to hospital, and more needs done to release funding to the health service as a whole.

“The chief executive of NIAS has been saying for years that substantial investment is needed,” she said.

“It is a long time coming and it is lamentable that the attention is only now being turned to the ambulance service in light of these devastating figures on those people who sadly lost their lives,” she added.

Ms Bradshaw said that, after the upcoming election, Stormont need to “make it a priority” to release funding to the health service.

“This is something we pay our taxes for; we know the ambulance service are up for the challenge to change, we just need the financial support from the Department of Health,” she said.

Colin McGrath is the health spokesperson for the SDLP and said that the Clinical Response Model – which is currently waiting on departmental approval – is hoped to deliver the 325 new jobs NIAS needs.

“The Health Minister requires the Finance Minister to deliver it, so what we need urgently is for them both to sit down and finance this plan,” said Mr McGrath.

“Currently we don’t have enough ambulance personnel on duty at any given time, and those who are working are worked to the bone.

“They are not given the correct breaks and are under so much pressure because extra staff is needed,” he added.

“All roads in much of the health service problems lead back to workforce related problems.

“What we need to do is stop talking about it and start doing it; it’s about saving lives, so we need to deliver this funding urgently.”