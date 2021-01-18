Fundraiser after Portadown St John Ambulance treatment unit break in

A fundraiser has been set up after a St John's Ambulance first aid unit was broken into and equipment stolen.

It happened in business complex in the Carn Drive area on Sunday and reported to police around 3pm.

The trailer's lock was forced and items such as a sink, cooker and heater taken.

Police branded the incident as despicable.

On Sunday, a Go Fund Me page was set up to help the charity with replacement costs and for volunteers to get the "pick me up they most desperately need".

"St John Ambulance, Portadown regularly services the local community, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Health Trusts across NI on a voluntary basis and have continued to do so throughout the face of the Covid-19 pandemic," said campaign organiser Jay Timmins.

"In 2020 we reported 21,740 voluntary hours with 980 patients transferred to NHS care or from NHS care to home.

"Sadly, on Sunday after an incredibly busy, tiring and frightening previous year our volunteers were cleaning the ambulances after another busy week and noticed that our treatment unit had been forcibly broken into and a number of pieces of equipment stolen."

He said the trailer allowed the charity to provide first aid and medical cover at events such as the Newcastle Festival of Flight, Summer Madness, North West 200 and many more.

"It is not only a lifeline and vital resource to our division and volunteers but also the many communities which we serve.

"Without this vital resource the we simply cannot provide the exceptional package of care which we always aim to provide in addition to the level of personnel which we can provide."

He added: "Contrary to popular belief St John Ambulance is not funded through the government, instead we rely solely on donations and good will of the people we serve and therefore replacing such an expensive, yet vital asset isn’t an easy task.

"St John Ambulance will be back. Bigger, Better and more determined than ever to serve our communities with compassion and pride."

PSNI inspector Alwyn Peters added: "This is a mobile first aid unit belonging to St John’s Ambulance, a charitable organisation. Volunteers give up their time and expertise to provide an invaluable service to the community – and that makes this theft all the more despicable.

“I am appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 898 of 17/01/21. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

The fundraiser is aiming to raise £5,000 and can be found here.