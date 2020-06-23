Fundraiser for family of Dunluce tragedy teen Vincent Gomez

A fundraiser has been set up to support the family of a teenager who died tragically in a north coast accident.

Vincent Gomez, a former Our Lady and St Patrick's Knock pupil who was in his late teens, was "tombstoning" with three friends at an inlet close to Dunluce Castle near Bushmills on June 17 when he struck his head upon entering the water.

A second boy who was rescued suffered minor back injuries while the two other friends were unharmed.

Vincent's friends bravely tried to save his life and emergency services were scrambled to scene, transferring him to White Rocks Beach in Portrush, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

The young man had been a member of the 11th Belfast Scout Troop's Venture Scouts, who took to social media to pay tribute to the teenager and highlight a fundraiser that has been set up by Vincent's friends to support his family.

A spokesperson described Vincent as a "dedicated member" of the scouts, attending trips to Portugal, Denmark and Hungry in recent years, who was "a devoted attendee to every activity organised throughout each year".

"Vincent contributed much during his short time with the 11th Belfast Scout Group and his sudden passing is a shock to all members, in particular his fellow Venture scouts," they said.

"At such a difficult time, we ask that you keep in mind Vincent’s family, his friends who were with him that day and tried valiantly to save his life and to his fellow Ventures who are grieving the loss of their friend."Another member of the 11th Belfast Scout Group has gone home."

There was widespread shock in the Causeway community following the tragedy last week and an outpouring of support and condolences for Vincent's family.

Former Justice Minister Claire Sugden commended those young people and first responders on the scene for their efforts in pulling him from the water and and trying to save his life.

However, she warned of the dangers of the sea.

"As we emerge from lockdown and the weather improves of course we want to enjoy time outside and in the sea," she said.

"But our waters can be dangerous particularly if you were unfamiliar or inexperienced."

Judith McNeice from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency also issued a warning about the dangers of the sea off the north Atlantic coastline.

"Although it was an absolutely beautiful day the north coast is notorious for having a large swell even in the most benign weather," she said.

"There is a risk even on the most lovely day for people swimming or jumping from rocks.".

You can donate to the fundraiser for Vincent Gomez's family here.