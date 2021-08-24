Fundraiser for family of Samantha Willis raises over £8,000

A fundraiser, which was set up by a relative of late mum-of-four Samantha Willis, who died after contracting Covid-19, has raised over £8,400 for her immediate family.

The 35-year-old passed away in ICU at Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry on Friday after a 16-day battle with Covid-19.

During her funeral service at St Columb’s Church yesterday, her two-week old daughter Eviegrace was also baptised.

Tragically, Samantha never got to hold her newborn baby girl.

In the days following her death over the weekend, an online GoFundMe page was set up to help support the family, including her husband Josh, son Shea and daughters Holly, Lilyanna and two-week-old Eviegrace.

Thousands of pounds have now been raised in just a matter of days.

On the GoFundMe page it reads: "Family and friends have been left devastated by her sudden passing at what should be a joyous occasion to celebrate.

“Anyone who knew Samantha would agree she had a heart of gold. She was always looking out for other people and was much loved in her role as a carer.

"She leaves behind her husband Josh, son Shea and daughters Holly, Lilyanna, and little Eviegrace.

“She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.

“So many of us are feeling helpless at the moment and hopefully this page will help Josh and the children in the tough times ahead."

It was reported that Samantha and her husband Josh both tested positive for Covid-19 on the July 31.

Shortly after testing positive, Samantha had to be admitted to Altnagelvin hospital and whilst she initially responded to treatment, her overall condition soon deteriorated.

Doctors took the decision to deliver the baby, and Eviegrace was born on August 5.

On August 12, Samantha went into a coma and passed away on Friday (20 August) after eight days. To donate to the fundraiser you can do so via the www.gofundme.com/f/friends-of-samantha-willis-fundraiser link.