Fundraiser in memory of Natalie McNally hears of need for strategy to end violence against women

An “emotional” event has been held to celebrate the life of Natalie McNally during which those gathered heard about the need for a strategy to “eliminate violence against women” in Northern Ireland.

A ‘Power Brunch’ was held at the Corner House bar in Lurgan to celebrate the life of Natalie McNally.

A raffle was organised with the event raising £11,000 for Women’s Aid in Northern Ireland.

Ms McNally (32), who was 15 weeks’ pregnant, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, a week before Christmas last year.

Stephen McCullagh (33), from Woodland Gardens, Lisburn, is accused of her murder, which he denies.

On behalf of the National Women’s Council (NWC) Rachel Coyle expressed their deep condolences and sympathies to the McNally family for their loss.

She described Natalie as a “vibrant and wonderful young woman” with whom she had “a lot in common” as a campaigner, a women’s rights activist, a feminist, and an animal lover.

“The McNally family have been incredible in sharing her story with us, letting us get to know her,” Ms Coyle said.

“Learning about her life, being the same age as Natalie and having a baby son, I felt an immediate familiarity with her.

“It is just so unbelievably cruel that she isn’t here anymore and has acted as another unfair reminder of the reality of the levels of violence against women we face in our society.”

“I can only commend the work and dedication of Natalie’s family and friends who have managed in the midst of the sorrow to bring us all together to remember Natalie and continue her fight for a better and fairer society.”

She spoke about some of the work of the NWC and outstanding issues that need to be addressed to ensure women are safe and free to enjoy their lives to the fullest.

“We very proudly say that we are a feminist organization, and our mission is to bring about full equality for women, in all their diversity. Members of the National Women’s Council are Traveller women, women of colour, LGBT women, women with disabilities, women of different classes, and different religions. Our feminism is intersectional, and we strive to make all our work, campaigns and events fully inclusive,” Ms Coyle added.

“The ambition of the National Women’s Council is an Ireland where every woman enjoys true equality and no woman is left behind. This ambition shapes and informs our work, and, with our living values, how we work.”

NWC led on the marriage bar, the recognition of marital rape, the right to own the family home, to sit on juries, maternity leave, divorce, gender quotas, abortion, and contraception.

Key challenges facing women in Northern Ireland and the Republic, she said, are the continuing the struggle for reproductive rights, women’s leadership quality universal healthcare, childcare, social care and much more.

“Violence against Women and Gender Based Violence is a scourge in our society, and each and every woman who has been murdered shows that we have such a long way to go before women can feel safe in their lives, in their homes, in their communities.

“Natalie’s tragic death led to an overwhelming outpour of grief, anger but also solidarity. It showed a wave of women speaking out against abuse and harassment, and how they curtail their lives so that they feel safer.

“It also showed that while there has been progress, we are desperately missing a strategic approach to tackling violence against women.

“And these collective actions revealed the need to strengthen prevention of men’s violence against women and create a zero-tolerance culture towards that misogyny and sexism.”

Those gathered heard that, as feminists, it’s important to see that the murders of women are not inevitable or something that we just have to accept and live with – they come from a deep rooted misogyny, they come from a deep sense and strongly held belief of male entitlement over women and that is what we have to change in our society.

In 2022, the Irish government launched the Third National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence, which was a major step towards having a comprehensive strategy that promotes zero tolerance to violence against women.

NI has not previously had a similar strategy, making it the only jurisdiction in Britain or Ireland to not have a strategy to eliminate violence against women despite commitments to the Istanbul Convention, which the UK ratified in 2022.

Ms Coyle concluded: “The NWC joined long standing calls from Women’s Aid and others to develop this strategy. We are heartened to see movement on this and expect to see its publication in May.

“All the people in the room must see ourselves as activists now – activists who will campaign to demand the implementation of this strategy and all of the other changes we need to see to end violence against women.”