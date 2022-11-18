Fundraiser in memory of Portadown mum-of-five Suzanne Stewart exceeds target following sudden death

A fundraiser set up in memory of a mother of five young children who died suddenly has exceeded its initial £5,000 target.

Suzanne Stewart from Portadown passed away on Wednesday, with the GoFundMe set up to help her family in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Ms Stewart had only got married this year and was a much loved mum to children Zack, Layla, Bentley, April and Brooke.

Social media has been inundated with tributes to the woman who was described as “beautiful”.

Her brother Barry took to social media to thank those who had left supportive messages to the family.

Friend Suzanne Rooney set up the fundraising page which has so far raised £6,000.

"Suzanne is a mother of 5 children and the wife of Charles Stewart and my best friend,” she said.

“Time are hard these days and I would just like to help Charlie and the family out with the funeral expenses and Christmas for the children.

“This has been a shock to not just the family but the whole community.

“A life gone too soon young children left without a mother.”

Edenderry Nursery School wrote: “Everyone at Edenderry Nursery School, Portadown are so very sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Stewart. We offer sincere condolences to Charles, Zack, Layla, Bentley, April and Brooke. Big hugs for each of you xo A very special wee family to us all.”

A funeral notice confirmed a service for Suzanne is set to take place at Edenderry Methodist Church at 12 noon on Saturday followed by interment in Kernan Cemetery.

"Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, mother, father, brother Barry and all the family circle. Forever in our hearts,” it added.

To donate to the fundraiser visit GoFundMe