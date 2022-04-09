Fundraiser launched to help Belfast Multi-Cultural Association rebuild after latest arson attack

BMCA calls for those responsible to be held to account so BME communities can feel safe

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help rebuild the Belfast Multi-Cultural Association (BMCA) building that was targeted by arsonists for the second time in 15 months.

Programme Director at Amnesty International, Patrick Corrigan, launched the started the funding drive on JustGiving.

He asked the public to show solidarity and to stand against racism by supporting BMCA which has helped people of all backgrounds across Belfast through their food bank, clothes bank and other support services.

It comes after police renewed their appeal for information following what the PSNI described as a “hate crime” against BMCA

BMCA expressed its devastation following a second attack on the Donegall Pass building on Friday.

On Wednesday, the grassroots organisation had finally completed works on the roof and were hopeful of returning to the building,

BMCA said its hopes and dreams of justice went up in flames.

Coumilah Manjoo of BMAC has since thanked the public for their support and warned of a “dangerous minority”.

She also highlighted people “virtue signalling” who “were in a position of authority and should have held people accountable for the first attack”.

BME communities, she added, cannot feel safe if nobody is going to be prosecuted for the first attack.

“We need more than words, we need action,” Ms Manjoo said.

Police were alerted to the fire at around 1.20am on April 8.

Officers attended along with their colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze. Extensive damage was caused to the building.

Detective Inspector Michael McDonnell said: “Following our examinations, we are treating the fire as arson at this time and also as a hate crime.

“I am therefore making a direct appeal to the public in order to help with this investigation and our ongoing enquiries.

“If you were in the vicinity of Donegall Pass on Friday, 8th April between 12am and 1.15am and noticed anything suspicious, please make contact with police on 101.

“I am also keen to obtain access to any dash-cam footage that may have captured material from the wider Donegall Road/Lower Ormeau Road area during this time

“Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 70 08/04/22.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.