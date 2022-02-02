Fundraising page started for family of young Ardoyne father Odhran Doherty following sudden death

A fundraising page has been set up to help the family of a young north Belfast man with funeral costs, following his sudden death on Tuesday,

Ardoyne father-of-one Odhran Doherty has been described as “one of the best”. To date, more than £3,400 has been raised in his memory.

Online tributes from friends and family have since poured in for the 22-year-old, who became a father for the first time to his daughter last year.

Sinn Féín MLA Caral Ni Chuilin posted a link to his family’s public fundraising page, writing:” A local Ard Eoin family lost their dear son to suicide. Absolutely heartbreaking.”

The SPAR convenience shop in Ardoyne, where Mr Doherty had worked, posted on Facebook: “A pleasure to have worked with this amazing young gentleman. Our hearts are struggling with the tragic news. Rest in peace from all of your Spar family.”

The Ardoyne Youth Club also wrote: “With a heavy heart we write this post. RIP Odhran Doherty who has been a massive part of the AYC family for the past decade. Sending sincere condolences to all his family and his friendship circle. We have some great memories of Odhran which we will cherish forever.”

Mr Doherty was an avid Manchester United football fan and enjoyed a memorable trip to South Africa with his youth club a few years ago.

An Ardoyne-based community women’s group, GRACE Women’s Development Limited, started the JustGiving page for Mr Doherty’s family, with the aim of raising at least £2,000.

The group posted: “As anyone can imagine the loss of a child is every parents worst nightmare. Sadly this has happened in our own community. Please help us financially support a local family.”

