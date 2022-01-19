Fundraising raises thousands for Portstewart house fire victim Mark Roughan

A GoFundMe page was launched after Portstewart home was destroyed in fire

Thousands of pounds have been raised to help a well-known and much loved Portstewart man after his home was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Mark Roughan lives in the Prospect Park area of the seaside town and has been helped by kind-hearted friends who set up a Go Fund Me page which has collected more than £4,000 at time of writing.

Mr Roughan and his beloved dog Clipper escaped serious injury in the fire but the man also lost most of his belongings due to fire and water damage.

His friends at Portstewart Men’s Shed have offered the opportunity for the community of Portstewart to show their love and support for Mark by contributing to a fundraiser to help him to get back on his feet.

The fundraising campaign has been organised with the support of Portstewart Parish, SVP and Portstewart Community Association and the money raised will help Mr Roughan move into other accommodation and replace essential items.

Organisers of the fundraiser said on Tuesday: "Mark is very touched by your generosity and it is a great comfort to him."