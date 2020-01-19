Funds plea to have Newtownards shore crash victim Katarzyna Kowzan flown home

The scene of the accident on the Portaferry Road outside Newtownards in which Katarzyna Kowzan died

The partner of a woman who died after her car veered off the road and landed on a Co Down beach is seeking help to lay her to rest in her native homeland.

The body of Katarzyna Kowzan (46), known as Kasia and originally from Poland, was discovered a short distance from the vehicle which landed on its roof in Newtownards on Saturday morning.

The mum-of-one's blue Vauxhall Astra left the Portaferry Road near Teal Rocks before a resident eventually raised the alarm at around 9am.

However, it's unclear when exactly the incident happened.

Kasia's heartbroken sister Paulina Kowzan said her "beautiful sister" had been missing since Friday evening.

"Kasia was very healthy and careful," she told this newspaper.

"She was a loving mum to Maja and a loving sister to me and her brother.

"She was happy and with a good family man."

Kasia's long-term partner Krzysztof Karwowski has set-up a crowdfunding page to help raise enough money for her to go home to Gryfice a final time.

"This funeral fund was made in memory of Katarzyna Kowzan, a loving mother, daughter, wife and sister," he wrote. "We are raising money to be able to bury her in Poland with her family."

Dozens of friends offered condolences as they donated to the GoFundMe page including the best friend of Kasia's 13-year-old daughter.

"I want to donate because her mum deserves to be buried with her family, love you so much Maja, stay strong and keep your chin up, lots of love," they wrote.

On Sunday night Mr Karwowski had almost raised the £2,500 target he set, although the cost of repatriation could be more than double that.

Police believe Kasia's car, registration VCZ 4903, had been travelling in the direction of Portaferry, but are trying to trace her final movements. She was last seen leaving her home in the Cambourne area at around 7pm on Friday, one-and-a-half-miles away.

SDLP councillor Joe Boyle says there are still many unanswered questions surrounding the "terrible tragedy" as he offered his condolences to Kasia's loved ones.

"This is a terrible tragedy and for now we must focus on finding out what exactly has happened," he said. "It's important that her loved ones get those answers and I know the police are working hard to provide them."

He said questions must also be asked about what protections can put in place on the "treacherous" stretch of road.

Police have appealed for anyone who knows anything or who travelled along the same stretch of road between 7pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday to contact detectives on 101.

The fundraiser can be found here.