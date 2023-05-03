Funeral details announced for 13-year-old ‘princess’ Kaylee Black

Funeral details have been announced for teenager Kaylee Black from north Belfast, who passed away earlier this week.

The 13-year-old, who played for Crusaders Strikers FC’s underage team, sadly died after going missing on Sunday.

A Facebook page has been set up in memory of the young footballer.

One family member wrote "Our princess will be laid to rest on Tuesday 9th May. Her service is being held at Seaview Presbyterian Church, Shore Road. Following this she will be laid to rest in Ballyclare Cemetery with a gathering upstairs at Seaview football club.”

A dedicated spot has also been set up at the Rathfern side of the bottom of Carnmoney Hill in Newtownabbey for anyone wanting to pay tribute to Kaylee.

Flowers and jerseys have already been left at the site.

Tributes for Kaylee Black left at the bottom of Carnmoney Hill at Rathfern

Megan Beattie, a youth worker in The Sovereign Complex in Rathfern and a Crusaders coach, has, along with other members of the local community, left flowers, t-shirts, cards, and balloons.

“We're a family there, so if anything happens to one of us, it's hurtful for us all,” she said of the club.

"I think as a community, it's a big loss. Everybody in the community, not just here but everywhere around Northern Ireland, has seen this and it's devastating.

“As a youth worker, personally, I want everybody to know that our door at the centre that I work in... it's always open for everybody; any child, any adult, anybody who wants to come and just have a chat. It’s behind closed doors; nobody else needs to know anything. We’re always there for everybody.”

In a social media post on Monday night, Crusaders Strikers also said the club was “deeply saddened” to hear of her death.

“Kaylee was goalkeeper and valued member of our U13 SBYL (South Belfast Youth League) league winning side, who lifted their trophy last week at our first game at Seaview.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, teammates, coaches and everyone who loved her during this sad time.”

The club is dedicating their match against Derry City Ladies on Wednesday to the teenager, with all ticket money to be donated to Kaylee’s family to go towards funeral costs.

Kaylee also supported Premier League side Newcastle United, and an online fan page posted: “13-year-old Kaylee Black, from Northern Ireland, was a Toon fan. She also played football for her local team.

“The Toon Army sends our condolences to her heartbroken family and friends. There are no words that can help but thoughts are with you. Rest in peace Kaylee.”

The Spar shop in Ballyclare shared their condolences, and described Kaylee as a “beautiful, polite and kind little girl”.

DUP politician Phillip Brett added: “The thoughts and prayers of our entire community are with the family of Kaylee Black

“Recently, young Kaylee had helped her Crusaders Strikers’ team win the U13 SB Youth League.

“An unimaginable loss at such a young age. Her many friends, teammates and coaches will miss her greatly.”