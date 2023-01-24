Funeral details announced for Alex Easton’s parents who died in Bangor house fire

Scene of the fatal fire at the house in the Dellmount Park area of Bangor. Pic: PA — © PA

The funeral details for the parents of Independent MLA Alex Easton’s parents, who both died following a tragic house fire in Bangor, have been announced.

On Monday morning, emergency services were called to a home in the Dellmount Park after reports of a fire. Police said the victims were treated for injuries, but both died at the scene.

Mr Easton later confirmed the victims were his parents, Alexander ‘Alec’ and Anne Easton, who were aged in their 80s.

According to Funeral Times, the joint funeral will take place on Saturday 28th January in Bangor Abbey with a service of thanksgiving at 11am.

This will be followed by interment in St Michael’s Parish Churchyard, Sixmilecross.

"Alec and Ann 23rd January 2023 suddenly at home. Dearly loved parents of Christopher, Lorraine, and Alex, also much loved and loving parents-in-law, grandparents, and great grandparents,” reads the announcement.

"Family flowers only please, donations in memory if desired made payable to either Cancer Research or Fields of Life c/o Melville Morgan Funeral Directors, 195 Clandeboye Road, Bangor BT19 1AA.

“Jesus said I am the resurrection and the Life. John Ch11 Vs25.”

As reported by the Belfast Telegraph, Alec and Ann Easton were found in the property after care workers, who visit the couple most mornings, raised the alarm having noticed a blaze in the front living room of the detached property.

Both Mr and Mrs Easton suffered from heavy smoke inhalation and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A family statement, issued via Alex Easton, said: “It is with deep regret that today we lost our dear parents Alec Easton and Ann Easton.

“The family deeply appreciate the work of the police service, fire service, ambulance service, air ambulance service and all emergency responders — we pay tribute to their professionalism and care.

“At this time of family bereavement and grief we request the family’s privacy is respected to allow us time and space as we deal with our loss.

“As a family we are thankful for all the prayers and messages of condolence that we have received."