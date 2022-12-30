Funeral details announced for Co Armagh man Odhran O’Neill who died while kayaking in Thailand

Odhran O’Neill from Lurgan had been kayaking at the time of the incident

The Requiem Mass for Odhran O’Neill from Lurgan is to take place on Monday, a funeral notice has confirmed.

Mr O’Neill was last seen kayaking in the Khao Sok National Park in Bangkok two weeks ago.

It is understood Odhran’s kayak had capsized and after saying he would swim to shore, he was not seen afterwards.

Odhran’s sister Michaela said his life had been “cut short far too early”.

Mr O’Neill’s service will take place at noon in St. Peter’s Church with burial afterwards in St. Colman’s Cemetery.

A funeral notice added: “Odhran, beloved son of Maurice and Claire and loving brother of Michaela.

"Cherished grandson of Gabriel and Geraldine O’Dowd, and Olive and the late Bertie O’Neill, a much loved nephew of Niall and Jolene, David and Julie, Denise and Ruairi, Raymond and Denise, Damian and Jacinta, Janice and Martin, Colin and Bridgeen who will be sadly missed by his cousins Caitlin, Blathnaid, Clodagh, Bebhinn, Jude, Rogan, Lily, Aoife, Sean, Christopher, Neil, Trudie, Jonathan, Sonia, Ciara, Ross and Lynsey.

"Our hearts are broken. Always loved and remembered by the entire O’Neill and O’Dowd family circle and friends.”

A local GAA club – whose senior player Rogan McVeigh is a cousin of Mr O’Neill – had previously issued an appeal for information, but confirmed earlier this month that the 22-year-old’s body had been found.

“Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for. Odhrán’s body has been found this morning,” they posted on the Clann Éireann GAC Facebook page.

“Thank you to everyone who assisted the search efforts by sharing. Our thoughts and prayers are with the O’Neill, O’Dowd and McVeigh families at this very difficult time.

“Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam dílis.”

A report from a local rescue centre in Thailand also shared details of the incident.

“The friends of the missing said that they were playing in the water together. Later, the other friends came up on the raft. The missing person continued to swim alone near the raft,” they said.

“Friends came to pick up the missing person to eat, but couldn't find him, so he informed the authorities to help him find him.

“The park used boats to search for the surface and the initial hill area. The missing person has now been found,” it added.

The area in which Mr O’Neill’s body was found had been experiencing bad weather, with passenger ferries in the Khao Sok National Park ordered to stop operations yesterday.