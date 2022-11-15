Funeral details announced for historian Eamon Phoenix

The funeral of acclaimed historian Eamon Phoenix will take place on Friday afternoon.

The academic died on Sunday aged 69 after a short illness.

Requiem Mass will be held at St Brigid's Church in south Belfast at 1pm with burial afterwards in Blaris Cemetery, Lisburn.

Dr Phoenix was an academic at Stranmillis University College, a long-term contributor to the Irish News newspaper and a familiar face on broadcast stations.

He died peacefully at home in Belfast, surrounded by his family, and is survived by his wife Alice, daughter Mary-Alice, son-in-law Stuart and granddaughter Nicole.

Irish premier Micheal Martin described Dr Phoenix as a “historian of rare talent whose invaluable insights did so much to illuminate the story of Ireland’s politics and past”.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he was incredibly saddened by the news.

“Eamon takes to the grave an insight into the history of these islands that few will ever rival,” he said.

“Our deepest sympathies to his wife, daughter and wider family.”

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said she was deeply saddened to hear of Dr Phoenix’s death.

“Eamon was a gifted communicator who has been publishing and contributing to many valuable and important pieces of historical writing, reflection and analysis for almost four decades,” she said.

“His passion and enthusiasm for Irish history and politics brought it to life raising public awareness and interest across society for today’s generation.

“His distinctive contribution to building the peace on this island was clear to all, and particularly through his regular columns in local newspapers and appearances on radio and television, and his important involvement with the decade of centenaries.

“His valuable writings and insights into our past leave a powerful legacy for future generations.

“My thoughts are with Eamon’s family, friends and colleagues in academia and in the Irish News at this sad and difficult time.”

The funeral notice for the academic said his death would be “deeply regretted” by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, and wider family circle.