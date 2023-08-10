Funeral details announced for lorry driver who died in Co Down crash

The fatal crash happened on the Ballynahinch Road in Co Down Credit: Google Maps

The funeral details for a lorry driver who died earlier this week in a Co Down crash have been released.

The fatal collision involving Ryan Telford happened on the Ballynahinch Road in Dromara on Tuesday morning.

A funeral notice said that there would be a service in Millisle and Ballycopeland Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 1pm.

Burial for Mr Telford will take place afterwards at Church Hill Cemetery in Carrowdore.

The notice said flowers are welcome, or donations may be sent to the Air Ambulance service if desired.

“Will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by all the family circle and his many friends,” the notice read.

Read more Watch: Garden wall smashed as three cars slide down dangerous NI road

On Wednesday evening north Down DUP MLA Stephen Dunne has expressed his sadness following the passing.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and I would like to express my sincere condolences, and thoughts and prayers to the family and many friends of Ryan Telford from right across Northern Ireland,” he said.

"Ryan was well known particularly within the young farmers club fraternity across the country, and I know that it has also shocked many within the local community also.

"The roads are very dangerous, and sadly there are still deaths on our roads almost every week and we all have a role to play in trying to improve safety on our roads.”