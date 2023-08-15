Funeral details announced for motorcyclist (19) who died in Ballycastle crash

James Gordon (19) from Cullybackey, who died in a road accident outside Ballycastle on Sunday.

Funeral details have been released for James Gordon, the young man who died in a motorbike accident outside Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

19-year-old Mr Gordon was from Cullybackey.

A funeral service will be held in his home on Thursday at 12pm, followed by internment in Cullybackey New Cemetery.

His funeral notice read: “Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing father, mother, sister, girlfriend Zoe and the entire family circle.

“A heart of gold, a happy face, someone special we can never replace.”

Read more Derry mum (30s) who died in crash to be laid to rest on Wednesday

He died following a collision on the Whitepark Road area near the Carnduff Park junction on Sunday evening.

His green Kawasaki Ninja bike was in a collision with a black Toyota Yaris shortly after 5pm.

Sergeant Green of the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from NI Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance. Sadly, Mr Gordon died at the scene from his injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing. Police would like to thank members of the public who provided assistance at the scene and would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact us on 101.”