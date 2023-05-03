Funeral details announced for Paul O’Boyle, who died after being assaulted in Co Antrim

Funeral details have been announced for Paul Francis O’Boyle – also known as ‘Fez’ – who died after being assaulted in Rasharkin last month.

The local man was found unconscious at the back of a licensed premises in the Main Street area of the Co Antri village on Sunday, April 16.

The 58-year-old later died in hospital from his injuries.

A funeral notice for Mr O’Boyle reads: “Peacefully surrounded by his loving family Paul ‘Fez’ R.I.P. beloved husband of Sarah; son of the late Gerry and Pauline; loving brother of Geraldine and Colum and a much loved uncle and friend.

“Funeral from his late residence, 23 Moneyleck Park, on Friday at 10:40am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Rasharkin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

"Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife and the entire family circle.”

Last week a man appeared in court charged with murder following Mr O’Boyle’s death. He was bailed on Wednesday.