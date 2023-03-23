Funeral details for Belfast mum and anti-sunbed campaigner who died from skin cancer

East Belfast mum and anti-sunbed campaigner Tazmyn Patterson will be laid to rest a week after she lost her long battle against skin cancer.

The 31-year-old mum-of-three died on Monday almost a decade after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of melanoma.

A funeral service will be held in Netownbreda Baptist Church at 11.30am on Monday before interment at Roselawn Cemetery.

The family has requested donations in lieu of flowers to local charity Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“Beloved wife of Jordan, devoted mummy of Dillyn-Angel, Saylor-Doll and Boss, cherished daughter of Heather and Gary, loving sister of Jessica and precious aunt of Poppi and Memphis-Cub,” a funeral notice reads.

“Will be sadly missed by her loving family circle.”

Earlier this week Tazmyn’s sister paid an emotional tribute to her “best friend” and said “our hearts are broken as we say goodbye to a beautiful daughter, sister, mother and wife.”

“What a journey you have been on my sister, you never once complained, never once sat and felt sorry for yourself after all that life through at you,” she wrote on Facebook.

"You just got stronger and didn’t let anything or anyone get you down.”

The grieving sibling described how her sister – who was first diagnosed with cancer after having a mole examined in 2014 – taught her how to be strong.

Jessica has taken to social media again to say “our queen is home.”

"Wish I could keep you here forever my beautiful sister so hard to believe that these next five days will be the last of our sleepovers,” she added.

"We have been through it all together, me living in your house on the daily, staying by your side in the hospital sleeping on a chair next to you just to be close, to now sleeping in mummy’s living room with your little nephew in his crib beside you, which you would of loved your first little sleepover with him.

"Wish it wasn’t under these circumstances.

"No words could heal the pain I feel, nothing will be the same. But knowing you aren’t in pain or suffering gives me a little bit of peace .

“I love you infinity.”

The house is restricted to close family only.

However everyone attending the funeral has been invited for refreshments at the church following the burial.

Mourners have also been invited to Westbourne Bar later in the afternoon to celebrate Tazmyn’s life.

“Tazmyn has requested everyone to wear all black,” Jessica said.

Tazmyn recovered from her initial diagnosis.

However, within weeks of getting married in 2019 she complained about “rock hard, swollen and extremely enlarged” lymph nodes in the same part of her body.

Tazmyn, who was 23 weeks pregnant, had to have a caesarean section to undergo surgery with subsequent scans coming back clear.

But then in May 2021 a routine test picked up a tumour in her lung and further scans revealed the melanoma had also spread to her brain, spleen and liver.

Medical experts advised that the stage four cancer was too widespread to cut out again and recommended a new type of immunotherapy drug which had only become available on the NHS.

Tazmyn was undergoing the treatment aimed at shrinking the tumours while making the most of family time with her young children.

“These days I’m not bothered about a tan any more, I’m quite happy to get my legs out in a dress — even if they do look a bit pale,” she previously told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Regular sunbed use increases your risk of getting melanoma by around 70 per cent. When I look back at photos of myself with a deep brown tan, I know now that it wasn’t worth the price I’ve paid.”

The funeral notice ends with an emotional poem.

“When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom filled room, why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little, but not for long and not with your head bowed low, remember the love that once we shared, miss me, but let me go,” it reads.

“For this is a journey we all must take, and each must go alone. It's all part of the master plan, a step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick at heart go to the friends we know, laugh at all the things we used to do, miss me, but let me go.”