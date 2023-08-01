Funeral details released after motorcyclist’s tragic death in Co Armagh

Funeral details for a woman who tragically died in a motorcycle crash in Co Armagh have been released.

Judith McMullan was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when the collision, involving a black Seat Leon car, happened near Markethill on Monday evening.

Paramedics tried to save the 35-year-old, but she was pronounced dead at the scene on Mowhan Road at around 7.45pm.

There is to be a family service at home on Friday, August 4 followed by a service at Mullaghglass Free Presbyterian Church at 2pm, with private family burial afterwards at Kingsmill Presbyterian Churchyard.

Her family have requested donations to the Southern Area Hospice in Newry or Air Ambulance Northern Ireland in lieu of flowers.

DUP MLA William Irwin visited Judith’s heartbroken parents, Sammy and Roberta, this morning.

“They are a close-knit family and of course they are absolutely devastated by the loss of their daughter,” he said.

“They have a strong faith and I have no doubt everyone in the community is going to rally around them during this horrific time.”

The elected representative, whose teenage son Philip died in a drowning accident almost 25 years ago, said he wept as he offered his condolences to the grieving farming family.

“I have lost a child myself, so I have some understanding of what they are going through,” Mr Irwin said.

“Nothing in the world prepares you for the pain and the trauma.

“All we can do is be there for them.

“There is simply no way to put into words the grief they are experiencing following Judith’s untimely and tragic passing.”