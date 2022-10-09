The funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II was watched by a record 28 million people, a funeral planned down to the last detail by her Majesty herself, which highlights the importance of funeral playing, says MEAAP. Photo credit: (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A first-of-its-kind ‘funeral festival’ is to be held in Ballymena this week, to help “break down the taboo around the subject of death and dying”.

Mid and East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) are hosting the event on Tuesday in Leighinmohr House Hotel, with the hopes that it will “remind us all about the importance of end of life planning and provide a platform to start a conversation on all aspects of death and dying”.

Sarah McLaughlin, executive director of health programmes at the organisation said: “This event will help break down the taboo around the subject of death and dying.

“Many of the older people that we support at MEAAP, want to talk about their plans but sometimes it can be a delicate conversation to start with family.

“We cannot stress how important it is to make plans. By making plans for your death, you are taking the pressure off your loved ones who are often left to make those difficult decisions whilst in the depths of grief.

“These plans can include how you would like to be cared for at the end and what you would like your funeral to look like, giving a person full control on their life until the very end.”

Exhibitors at the festival will include local funeral directors, florists, music and solicitors, alongside end of life care providers including the Northern Ireland Hospice.

Alternatives to traditional funerals will also be showcased, including humanist ceremonies.

MEAAP further plan to launch their new book ‘Mars Bar & Apple Sandwiches and Other Stories” at the funeral festival.

It depicts a selection of stories from local people, highlighting the variety of traditions and customs present around funerals in NI.

The venture has been funded by the Executive Office, through Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Good Relations Programme.

Jenny Marshall, executive director of community programmes at MEAAP commented: “Covid has had a real impact on how funerals here are carried out and we believe that it is important to capture and recognise the wide variety of traditions and cultures that surround death here in Northern Ireland.

“This book reminds us that no matter what culture or background we come from, or how different our beliefs are, we will all be equal in death.”

If you would like any information about the event, please contact MEAAP on 028 25658604 or email info@meaap.co.uk