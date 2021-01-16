Funeral for Antoin Rodgers, husband of SDLP veteran

Requiem Mass has been held for Antoin Rodgers, the husband of SDLP founder member, former Stormont Agriculture Minister and Irish Senator Brid Rodgers.

Mr Rodgers died peacefully at his home on Wednesday at the age of 94.

A long-standing member of the SDLP, he had been ill for some time.

The service took place at St Patrick's and St Ronan's Church in Magheralin.

He was to be buried at Magheraghallon near Gweedore in Co Donegal.

Mr Rodgers is survived by his wife and their six children.

A dentist by profession, he had worked in Lurgan since the 1960s and was a well-known figure in the area.

Both he and his wife grew up in Gweedore.

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year.

His niece Eileen Rodgers Meade sent condolences via Facebook: "Peace to Uncle Antoin.

"May his joyful reunion with those loved ones that have gone before him bring you some solace."

In his youth Mr Rodgers was a noted Gaelic football player in his native Donegal, playing championship football for the county in the 1950s.

In his later years he became a keen golfer and developed a love of gardening.

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly paid tribute to Mr Rodgers.

"He led a full and active life, participating in the life of the community in Lurgan," she said.

"He always took a keen interest in politics and was never afraid to offer his views about whatever was happening.

"He had a sharp, analytical mind and a good sense of humour."

Much-loved by his children and grandchildren, he was very much a family man, Mrs Kelly added.

"You know, he would have been gardening up until just a few years ago," she said.

Mrs Kelly said Mr Rodgers had been a constant source of support to his wife over the course of her 40 years in politics.

"You couldn't do that kind of job without the support of your husband and family," the MLA added.

"But his heart was still in Donegal."

Due to pandemic restrictions, the house and funeral remained private.