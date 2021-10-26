Funeral for brother of Game of Thrones star after Ballycastle motorcycle crash

The funeral of a motorcyclist who died in Ballycastle and is the brother of Game of Thrones star Michelle Fairley will take place on Thursday.

David Fairley, who was from Coleraine and aged in his 50s, died suddenly after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on the Moyarget Road around 4pm on October 21.

A family notice said he was the beloved son of the late Brian and Theresa and the dear brother of Paul, Michelle, Nichola, Simone and Marc as well as a much-loved brother-in-law and uncle.

A requiem mass will take place in St John’s Church at Somerset Drive in Coleraine this Thursday at 10am followed by a private cremation.

The family house will be strictly private due to government guidelines.

Mr Fairley’s sister Michelle portrayed Catelyn Stark, husband of Sean Bean’s character Ned stark, in the hit fantasy series which was filmed in Northern Ireland.