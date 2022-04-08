Funeral for murder victim Roy Reynolds held in Belfast

Mourners have gathered in north Belfast on Friday morning for the funeral service of 54-year-old Roy Reynolds.

Family and friends congregated at Wilton Funeral Home in the city to remember the man who was murdered in Newtownabbey last month.

Those gathered wore Leeds United football tops with the numbers “54” on the back in honour of the man, as the coffin was also adorned with a Northern Ireland football scarf.

The man, known as ‘Fobby’, was found by a member of the public in shallow water at Woodburn Reservoir, Carrickfergus, on the morning of Monday March 28. It was heard in court he had suffered “barbaric” injuries.

Two men were remanded in custody after appearing at Laganside Magistrates Court last month charged in connection with the murder.

Roy Reynolds

Michael Campbell (32), with an address at East Way in Newtownabbey, is charged with murdering Mr Reynolds some time between March 27 and 28.

Co-accused Robert Mervyn Fulton (69), with an address at Belfast Road in Ballyclare, is charged with assisting an offender. This charge relates to assisting with the disposal of the deceased’s body.

Mr Reynolds family issued a statement following his death describing the “huge void” it has left in their lives.

“Our priority now is to stay strong and support one another, as we all attempt to come to terms with the dreadful events of Monday,” the family added.

“We urge anyone who has any information, no matter how small it may seem, to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers,” continued the family.

“This would be greatly appreciated by the family as we prepare to bury Roy, who was a much loved father, grandfather, brother and friend.”