Funeral for young mum slain by partner in murder suicide horror

The 30-year-old was killed by her partner Ken Flanagan (26) last Friday

Grief stricken mourners carry the coffin of Stacey Knell during her funeral in Belfast on Friday. Picture: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker.

The funeral of a woman who was one of the victims of a double-murder suicide took place in east Belfast on Friday.

Stacey Knell (30) was killed in Newtownabbey by her partner Ken Flanagan (26) last Friday.

Flanagan had earlier murdered his mother Karen McClean at her home in Rathcoole.

He then travelled to nearby Glenville Road, where he slayed Ms Knell before taking his own life.

The funeral service was private due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Knell was buried at Roselawn Cemetery.

In a Facebook post her family thanked all those who had offered help and support.

They said: “We would once again like to express our profound gratitude to everyone who has rallied round in this awful week.

“We will never be able to individually thank everyone enough for what they have done in the last few days, people’s kindness and generosity has been an immense comfort to us all.

“We are all absolutely blown away with what everyone has done this week for Stacey and the family and we would just again like to say a massive thank you to each and every one of you who found the time to send a text, set up funds or make a donation towards them, send round food, help with arrangements. We can’t thank everyone enough but just know these actions have made this week just a little easier to bear.

“Hold your loved ones tight and appreciate what you have, what we take for granted each and every day is nothing short of a blessing to be cherished.”

Ms Knell leaves behind a nine-year-old daughter.

Pal Melissa Morrison, who organised a fundraising campaign to help with Ms Knell’s funeral costs, posted on social media yesterday about her friend, saying: “Today you get laid to rest, beautiful.”

By last night the crowdfunding appeal had exceeded its target of £2,500, reaching £2,750.

Almost 150 people have so far made donations.

The savage events of last Friday have left the local community stunned.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “This was a really shocking and horrific double murder of two women inside their own homes, a place where they should have been safe.”

The PSNI is not looking for anyone else in connection with the killings.

The Police Ombudsman is assessing information to determine if the case requires investigation.

It is understood police received a report of safety concerns about Flanagan shortly before the murders.